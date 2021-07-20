How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum

On Saturday, August 21, two top middleweight contenders will face off for a spot in the division’s top five when Kelvin Gastelum steps in to face the number-three ranked Jared Cannonier.

Originally scheduled to face former title challenger Paulo Costa, Cannonier is looking to get back into the win column following a loss to former champion Robert Whittaker in 2020. Similarly, Gastelum is looking for a win after facing defeat at the hands of Whittaker in a short notice bout earlier this year.

With the division moving the way it has been since Israel Adesanya claimed the championship, the winner of this fight will put themselves one step closer to contending for the title.

Where to watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 21. Here is the main card as announced right now.

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum

Before the main card, there will be a preliminary card held which can also be seen on ESPN and ESPN+ from 4 p.m. ET. Right now there are no bouts announced for this preliminary card.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum outside the US?

Those fight fans located outside the US can check out the action live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom, and on the UFC Fight Pass app in other countries.