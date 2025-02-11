‘I knew a long time ago’: Jalen Hurts’ fiancee Bry Burrows’ ethnicity, nationality, parents, and more

Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts‘ name is on everyone’s lips right now after his stellar performance at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, where he was a key part of the Philadelphia Eagles 40 – 22 demolition of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Recommended Videos

With three touchdowns to his name, Hurts became the third Black quarterback to be named MVP, and celebrated it with a big embrace and kiss from his fiance, Bry Burrows. If you thought the superstar quarterback was single, think again, because Hurts is deep in love!

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows’ dating history

Jalen Hurts isn’t the type to showcase his personal life, but he had to let the world know that he’s taken. In a 2023 interview with Essence, Hurts opened up about his then-girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows, and confirmed that he is completely off the market. The couple met while both attending the University of Alabama, and have been dating on and off since then.



I knew a long time ago. I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.

Hurts was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, while Burrows was a sister of Alpha Kappa Alpha. Hurts played for the school’s football team for three seasons, but Burrows wasn’t interested in sports. She graduated with a degree in Spanish and Political Science, and went on to get her MBA at Manderson School of Business.

The pair made waves in 2023, when she celebrated his NFC Championship win with him on the field. Millions of women worldwide were heartbroken to see that the dashing quarterback was taken, but the couple has since gained the adoration of many fans. Hurts popped the question in September last year and gave Essence the exclusive. The private ceremony featured violinists, flowers, and a gorgeous beach view. Following the announcement, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Time 100 Next Gala in matching black evening wear. The Essence exclusive and red carpet appearance was more than we usually see from the private couple, so let’s dive into everything we know about Bry Burrows.

All about Bry Burrows

Bryonna Burrows is African-American, and fans were happy to see that Hurts stuck with his college sweetheart. While his achievements in football have provided enough wealth for his family to kick back, and for Burrows to simply be another WAG, she is very ambitious with her career.

Bryonna Burrows works at IBM, where she started as a senior client experience consultant. She has since climbed the ranks at the company and now works as an AI partner, after previously working as a software financing leader and a sales executive.

Finding information about Burrows is often difficult, because just like her fiance, she likes to keep things private. Her Instagram account is private and doesn’t have any grid posts, and Hurts rarely shares anything on his account unless it’s related to football.

However, from her LinkedIn account, it’s clear that the 27-year-old is passionate about young people in tech. She often participates in tech educational events such as IBM’s Accelerate program, where she worked as a coach, and the Manderson Women in Business Talk, where she joined the Diversity and Inclusivity panel.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy