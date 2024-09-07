Is Jordan Love’s injury serious? The Packers QB’s condition, explained

The Green Bay Packers’ season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil took an unexpected turn when their star quarterback, Jordan Love, suffered a leg injury, leaving fans and teammates holding their breath.

The injury occurred with seconds left on the clock as Love attempted to orchestrate a game-winning drive. In a desperate attempt to avoid a sack, Love managed to lateral the ball to running back Josh Jacobs before being brought down by Eagles defenders Josh Sweat and Jalen Carter. As he fell, Love’s left leg appeared to twist awkwardly beneath Carter, causing visible distress to the quarterback.

The sight of Love grimacing in pain and requiring assistance led the Packers organization and fanbase to expect the worst. Furthermore, this injury comes at a particularly inopportune time, as Love signed a lucrative four-year, $220 million extension with the team this summer, cementing his position as the franchise quarterback. Fortunately, Packer’s injury might be less severe than we intially believed it to be.

How long will Jordan Love need to recover from his injury?

Looks like Jordan Love’s knee popped 😬 pic.twitter.com/xJs7Sf32xd — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) September 7, 2024

On the morning of Saturday, September 9, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that initial tests revealed Love’s ACL is intact, providing a glimmer of hope for the Packers. An ACL tear would be the worst possible diagnosis, as that would mean Love would most likely have to skip the whole season after undergoing surgery.

However, Love is not yet out of the woods. Upon the team’s return to Green Bay, the quarterback is expected to undergo further testing, including an MRI. These additional scans will provide a more comprehensive picture of the injury and help determine the course of treatment and potential recovery time.

It’s worth noting that while an ACL tear may have been ruled out, there are still several other possible diagnoses that could sideline Love for a significant period. These include a high ankle sprain, MCL sprain, or even a patella dislocation. The coming days will be crucial in determining the true nature and severity of Love’s injury. As such, the next few days will be decisive for Packers fans, as only after a complete medical evaluation we’ll get a clear picture of when Love will return to the field.

The good news is that the Packers’ medical staff is working diligently to assess and treat Love’s injury. That means the quarterback will return to the field as soon as it’s safe. Fans will be relieved when that happens, as Love’s performance in the game before his injury was solid. He completed 17 of 34 passes for 260 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Until Love is back in shape, the team must rely on backup quarterback Malik Willis, who finished the game in Love’s absence. One thing is for sure: It will be hard for the season to get any more dramatic.

