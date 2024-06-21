Kevin Jones has been a prominent figure in the disc golf scene since he turned professional. Known for his powerful drives and precision, he has built a reputation as a formidable competitor on the Prodigy Disc team. Prodigy Disc, a leading manufacturer in the sport, has benefited from Jones’ presence, as his performances and growing popularity have helped elevate the brand.

Recommended Videos

However, a recent Instagram post has the disc golf community abuzz with rumors and speculation as they wonder if Kevin Jones, one of the sport’s most dynamic and charismatic players, is leaving Prodigy. As with any significant shift in the professional sports landscape, this question has sparked considerable debate among fans, analysts, and fellow players. But has the player said his goodbyes to Prodigy? Or is it all just speculation?

Kevin Jones’ time with Prodigy

Kevin Jones joined Prodigy in 2019, signing a three-year deal with the Georgia-based manufacturer. He soon became an indispensable member of the Prodigy team, racking up several Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) wins. Jones achieved 12 top 10 finishes at Elite Series events, highlighted by a fourth-place finish at the World Championships.

Just as the deal was reaching its end in 2021, Jones committed to a four-year extension with Prodigy. He took to his Instagram page to announce the deal extension. He wrote: “Where I’m headed for 2022 and beyond…The last three years with @prodigydisc have been some of the best and most impactful on my life. I couldn’t see myself going anywhere else, so here’s to four more!”

So is Kevin Jones leaving Prodigy?

While the disc golfer initially seemed excited to devote another four years to Prodigy, before the extended contract hit the three-year mark, Jones decided to leave the company. On June 18, 2024, Jones said goodbye to Prodigy through an Instagram post. He wrote: “Goodbye Prodigy. It’s been a fun five and a half years. If you picked up a reverb, distortion, or feedback to support me, I want to give a huge thank you. Your support is HUGE!”

This news came as a shock to many fans. While Jones has not been at his best form in the last season, some fans still believed that he would get back on track. Jones is yet to give an explanation for why he is terminating his contract and Prodigy has yet to formally confirm the news. This has led to speculation that Jones may have been acquired by another company.

Nonetheless, with Kevin Jones’ exit, Prodigy has lost a key ambassador, as well as a top performer, potentially affecting their brand loyalty and sales. On the other hand, if he was acquired, a new company will gain a valuable asset, likely boosting its profile and market presence. Until a formal announcement from Prodigy is made, the disc golf world will continue to watch closely, speculating and debating the potential outcomes. Regardless of the final decision, Kevin Jones’ future in disc golf remains bright, and his next steps will undoubtedly be of great interest to fans and the industry alike.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy