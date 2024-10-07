Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Jabrill Peppers #21 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field
Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images
Category:
Sports
Celebrities
News

‘Is he still on the team?’: Jabrill Peppers’ arrest sparks panic over potentially fatal blow amid already disappointing Patriots season

It's not looking good for the Patriots' safety.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|

Published: Oct 7, 2024 12:36 pm

The Patriots have had a rough couple of days and, from how things are looking, it might only get rougher. After initially listing captain Jabrill Peppers as questionable to play in Sunday’s game on Friday, the team eventually announced he would be sitting out the game. 

Recommended Videos

This left the New England Patriots without two safeties for their Sunday game against the Miami Dolphins, which they ultimately lost. And unfortunately, it’s only gotten worse. Just a day after announcing Peppers’ absence from the game, the safety was arrested, and the charges aren’t looking good. 

Why was Jabrill Peppers arrested?

Jabrill Peppers was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 5 in Braintree, Massachusetts. The Braintree police described the circumstances around Peppers’ arrest, detailing how they arrived at a private residence after receiving a call from a neighbor about a disturbance. The call came early on Saturday morning, and the caller claimed two people were having an altercation at the residence. 

Upon arriving at the scene, the police carried out a short investigation and arrested Peppers. The second party, who remains unnamed, received emergency medical services at the scene. The state of the victim’s injuries as well as their current condition has not been released. However, information currently available suggests the victim is a woman. 

Peppers was arrested on multiple charges, which include assault and battery, battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B drug, which is now rumored to be cocaine, leading fans to ask for a drug test. Peppers was arraigned on Monday at Quincy District Court where his lawyers pleaded not guilty on all the charges. The prosecutors ruled that the bail would be set at $2,500, since Peppers had already posted that amount in the case. They also ruled Peppers would not be allowed to contact the victim. His lawyers stated that there was evidence that might shed doubt on the charges against Peppers, but conceded to the prosecutor’s terms and Peppers was released on Monday, Oct. 7.

The next hearing for the case has been scheduled for Nov. 22, but Peppers opted to waive his right to appear in court. The Patriots also released a statement on Monday, reading “We are aware of the incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend which the police are currently investigating. We will have no further comment at this time.” Jerod Mayo, the Patriots’ coach, also spoke on WEEI FM, and confirmed that Peppers is still on the team, and that the NFL is “gathering information” concerning the situation.

The Patriots can’t catch a break

On their Friday injury report ahead of their next game on Sunday, the Patriots listed Peppers as questionable to play. The reason cited was a shoulder injury, but the report initially said his status would be revealed on game day. Soon after, the report showed he didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday and had limited practice on Thursday and Friday, which was the cause of the questionable status.

However, later the following day it was announced that Peppers was downgraded to “out,” and would be sitting out the game due to his injury. Peppers was the latest of the Patriots captains to get injured this season. The Patriots announced six new captains for the 2024 season: David Andrews, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Joe Cardone, Jacoby Brissett, Deatrich Wise Jr., and Jabrill Peppers. However, since the season started, it has been one captain down after the other.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.
Link to www.demiphillips.journoportfolio.com