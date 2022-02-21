A hometown hero got a lot of attention during the NBA All-Star Game held Sunday in Ohio.

Sure, LeBron James said – and did (game-winner anyone?) – plenty to turn heads and light up keyboards, but it was another native Ohioan’s performance that’s making the rounds online today.

Perhaps the most famous American song that has seen renditions of all kinds, good and bad, The Star-Spangled Banner, was performed by R&B legend Macy Gray, who hails from Canton, Ohio. The All-Star Game was held at Rocket Mortgage Field House, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron’s once and former squad.

During her melodic sing-song version of the anthem without the usual, drawn-out high notes, several people — including Bill Murray and LeBron himself — couldn’t keep their reactions contained.

LeBron couldn’t find a clipboard to hide his chuckling this time, and people noticed his smile break through an otherwise stoic demeanor more than once.

WATCH LeBron James trying not to laugh at Macy Gray sing the Star Spangled Banner pic.twitter.com/qjbnbRt9Rt — MidTerm MAK (@NovusDivus) February 21, 2022

Murray looked shell-shocked, stunned, even saddened — like Wes Anderson just told him he’s not allowed in any more of his films again.

When Bill Murray is terrified by Macy Gray’s rendition of the Star Spangled Banner. 😦 lmao #AllStarGame #BillMurray pic.twitter.com/oSeW0VL7ym — ChrisCONVRDIST (@CConardist) February 21, 2022

Of course, the Twitterverse chimed in with some Murray memes that looked familiar.

And drew some comparisons to the unfortunate soul from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, as well as his Ghostbusters days.

Bill Murray with “that dude at the end of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade after he drank from the wrong grail cup” energy watching Macy Gray violate our national anthem#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/y9bXV0bjjV — Right-Privileged (@RightPrivileged) February 21, 2022

And it’s already a GIF for you to share as well.

Bill Murray during the national anthem performed by Macy Gray #NationalAnthem #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1niHrDd5uj — cesar (@jebaiting) February 21, 2022

Bill Murray watching Macy Gray sing the anthem pic.twitter.com/axZZDNEu23 — Lynn Mercereau (@lynnmercereau) February 21, 2022

Here’s a feed from inside the arena catching a longer version of LeBron’s reactions with some laughs from inside as well.

Why LeBron laugh at Macy Gray during the national anthem 😭 pic.twitter.com/XWonz6tiV1 — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) February 21, 2022

LeBron was trying his hardest not to laugh while Macy Gray was singing national anthem…. #NBAAllStar #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/l79S9NX984 — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) February 21, 2022

I held it together until I saw Bron Bron laughing😂😂😂😂 — AnitrA (@adwp26) February 21, 2022

You can catch the entire performance via Billboard if you didn’t see it live yesterday.

Not everyone was piling on though, as plenty of Gray fans supported the “uniqueness” of her rendition.

#MacyGray #NBAAllStar #NationalAnthem



Macy Gray is one of my favorites. I love her raspy voice. You can hear her soul when she sings.



This video is going to get taken down.



Here's Macy Gray's version of the National Anthem.



Enjoy its uniqueness.pic.twitter.com/ufrtn685hn — Kristi L. Talmadge (I-CT) (@KristiTalmadge) February 21, 2022

The performance of course brought back some memories of Fergie’s rendition in 2018, where both Steph Curry and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors were caught either laughing or smiling.