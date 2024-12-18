Logan Paul vs. Jake Paul: Boxing stats, net worth, and who is better, explored

As the line between sports and entertainment grows more blurry, influencers like Logan and Jake Paul seem happy to cash in on their young and clueless audience as they pretend to be pugilists.

Recommended Videos

Now that both brothers have some bouts under their belts, let’s break down their boxing records, net worth, and figure out who is better in the ring.

Logan Paul’s boxing record

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Logan Paul’s boxing record stands at an unimpressive 1/2/1 after four fights. The stocky influencer has managed one win, two draws, and one defeat in four bouts. His first and second fights were both against fellow influencer KSI in 2018 and 2019, and were largely the catalyst for the larger-scale, influencer boxing that the last few years have tortured us with. The first fight was a draw, with the second going to KSI.

After that came a bout against the self-proclaimed greatest of all time, Floyd “Money” Mayweather in 2021. The bout, an exhibition, turned into an unsurprising walk in the park for Mayweather, who did Paul a favor by not knocking him out.

Logan Paul’s fourth and final fight in 2023 saw him step in the ring with Dillon Danis, a noted BJJ (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) practitioner, trash talker, and pillow-fisted pugilist. This was largely an embarrassing affair for Danis, who was exposed as someone who shouldn’t be in the ring, even against a wannabe of Logan’s caliber.

So, despite having a four-fight record, you could make a reasonable argument that the older Paul brother hasn’t even really had a boxing match, just some “sports entertainment” events that have more in common with WWE than Muhammad Ali.

Jake Paul’s boxing record

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

Jake Paul has a more impressive record based simply on the fact that he has fought a boxer. Okay, that is actually a little unfair to the “Problem Child” whose main problem seems to be finding boxers who want to fight that are within his skill level, as top-tier talent seems to be clamoring to get in the ring and squash him. His record stands at 11-1, with 7 KOs. Jake has fought an interesting mix of people, but the first time he ever faced an actual boxer, he lost.

The rest of his record is made up of an influencer, a basketball player, and a slew of retired MMA fighters whom he was considerably larger than. Tommy Fury, of Love Island fame, handed him his only loss. Tommy is a genuine boxer, although his heart doesn’t really seem in it, frankly.

Jake has recently put some time in against other real boxers like Ryan Bourland and Andre August, but has since side-stepped what looked like genuine efforts to improve as a boxer with a showy, Netflix broadcast bout against Mike Tyson. Despite the casuals really seeming to think Tyson stood a chance, age robs all lions of their roar, and Paul dealt with him easily, if respectfully.

How much are the Paul brothers worth?

The Paul brothers have done a great job channel their fame and infamy into value, and while it’s hard to find exact numbers, Jake Paul is estimated to be worth somewhere between $80 and $100 million dollars. He has earned money from his time as a Disney-kid, Youtuber, from his own venture capital fund, and is a founder of Betr, the sportsbook betting app.

Logan Paul is estimated to be worth some $150 million dollars and has made money as an influencer, with his boxing efforts, in his time with WWE, and as one of the owners of Prime, an energy drink, and Lunchly, a wannabe competitor to Lunchables.

Who would win in a boxing match between Jake and Logan Paul?

Logan might be the older sibling, but in the ring, Jake would big-brother him, probably pretty easily. The simple truth of it is that Logan has struggled with some pretty low-talent opponents, and has never genuinely tried to improve as a boxer.

Jake is a modern-day prizefighter who goes where the money is and is not above taking fights that make little sense if he really is serious about being a world champion, as he has claimed. That said, Jake also has tried to get better, has trained more consistently, and has fought a far more impressive roster compared to his brother Logan.

Logan would almost certainly have some weight on Jake, but that wouldn’t be even close to enough to balance out the clear skill difference between the two.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy