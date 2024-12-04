Major League Baseball at a NASCAR track? Tickets for Braves vs. Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2025 are now on sale

A NASCAR track might not necessarily be the most intuitive home for a Major League Baseball game, but it’s about to happen anyway. Tickets for the inaugural 2025 MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol are already on sale on StubHub, which means fans of the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds can prepare to see their favorite teams go head-to-head.

The game will be the first to be played at a NASCAR track and also the first American League or National League game to be played in the state of Tennessee. Though tickets technically go on sale Thursday, Dec. 5, early sales are already available on StubHub.

The game will take place on August 2, 2025. It’s a little too early for predictions about what will and won’t happen, but fans are almost guaranteed to have a good time no matter what.

The MLB announced the game on August 4, 2024. Commissioner Rob Manfred explained in a statement, “Major League Baseball is excited to deliver a special game at Bristol Motor Speedway, a unique setting that sports fans will remember forever.”

“The Reds and the Braves form an ideal matchup because of their dynamic talent and the proximity of their markets. We look forward to celebrating our game with a wide array of fans, both on and off the field throughout the weekend, and highlighting the rich traditions of sports, music and community in Tennessee and across the region,” Manfred added.

The game isn’t the first that the league has played in an unexpected location. Other locations for games have included Fort Bragg (2016), Omaha (2019), and Rickwood Field (2024).

Jerry Caldwell, track president of Bristol Motor Speedway, also welcomed the game. He said, “On behalf of the team at Bristol Motor Speedway and Speedway Motorsports, we are thrilled to partner with Major League Baseball to bring the Speedway Classic to the ‘Home of Big Events’ on Aug. 2, 2025.”

The MLB also explained that the Speedway will build a baseball diamond across the track and infield near turns 3 and 4. Fan seating will be on the track itself, which will give some people the opportunity to enjoy such a special night up close and personal.

