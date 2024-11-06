NFL nepo baby Gracie Hunt and Fox News reporter Erin Andrews offer newest footbal fashion collab

Gracie Hunt’s name is more than familiar to Kansas City Chiefs fans — as the daughter of the team’s CEO Clark Hunt, Gracie is a fixture in the city. The fashionista is also known for her clothing design prowess, and her newest collaboration with Fox News’ Erin Andrews has raised the bar on what fan fashion can look like.

Recommended Videos

SHOP NOW: See entire Gracie Hunt NFL collection on Fanatics

Hunt and Andrews expanded their WEAR collaboration this week. The sportswear line is already popular with fans of the Chiefs and the league’s 31 other teams, and now Hunt is upping the fashion ante with miniskirts, tank dresses, and cozy pajamas – all emblazoned with your favorite team’s logo, and perfect to wear to their next game.

The collection is offered by Fanatics, where you can cop gear for men, women, and children (even babies). Hunt wore a miniskirt from the new collection to Monday night’s game on Nov. 4, topping the skirt with a Louis Vuitton jacket that just happened to perfectly complement the Chiefs’ colors. The game was also the perfect opportunity for Hunt to show off the new line herself. As the oldest daughter of Clark and his wife, philanthropist Tavia Hunt, her enthusiasm and support for the Chiefs has been evident for years.

Hunt’s boyfriend Cody Keith was also at the game. Despite his own football success (he went to training camps for the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins, and Indianapolis Colts and before he was signed to a preseason contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League) and his league connections, Keith didn’t end up on an NFL team. He has found lots of success with his company the Keith Corporation.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy