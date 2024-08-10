Paris Olympics 2024: What happened to Michael Norman?

The Paris Olympics 2024 was supposed to be Michael Norman‘s redemption after his disappointing fifth-place finish in Tokyo. However, his performance in the 400m competition has left sports fans shocked and confused.

As a two-time Olympian and the 2022 world champion in the 400 meters, Norman was considered a favorite for gold in the event. His journey to the final was on track with fans’ expectations, as he qualified with a time of 44.26 seconds in the semi-finals. However, after the starting gun fired for the 400-meter final, it was clear something was wrong with Norman.

Norman burst out of the blocks alongside his competitors. But as the race progressed, the American sprinter struggled to keep pace with the leaders. As the runners crossed the finish line, the results shocked many. Michael Norman, the reigning world champion, finished last in the final. To make matters even more strange, his time was two seconds below his competitors, an unprecedented gap in this level of competition, where fractions of seconds can determine the winner. So, what happened?

Why did Michael Normal finish last in the 400m 2024 Olympic competition?

I really just don’t understand what tf happened to Michael Norman? He was definitely my choice for gold and then he just…choked? Like is it the pressure? What’s going on?? https://t.co/XS59nH0NIT — ✨loraina✨ (@_DopeLolo) August 8, 2024

While there’s no definitive answer for Norman’s performance, one significant aspect to consider is the athlete’s mental health journey leading up to the Olympics. After failing to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Norman took a year-long break from the sport to focus on his mental well-being. While necessary for his overall health, this hiatus has impacted his physical conditioning and competitive edge.

Upon returning to training in November 2023 under his former coach, Quincy Watts, Norman was admittedly out of shape. The Olympian described taking “small, small steps moving in the right direction” as he worked to regain his form. However, the compressed timeline between his return to training and the Paris Olympics may not have been sufficient to reach peak performance levels.

Another factor that could have influenced Norman’s performance was the pressure of seeking Olympic redemption. He had set his sights on the Paris Olympics as an opportunity to prove himself on the global stage once again. The constant pressure to perform and meet expectations can take a toll on an athlete’s mental state, potentially affecting their performance when it matters most.

It’s also worth noting that Norman had experimented with changes in his training approach leading up to the Olympics. In 2023, he had switched coaches and dabbled in shorter sprints, including the 100 meters. These changes, while intended to improve his performance, may have disrupted his established routine and affected his preparation for his signature event, the 400 meters.

Whatever the reason might be, we hope to see Norman back on track sooner rather than later, as he’s a young athlete with a lot of potential.

