Philadelphia Eagles: Zack Baun’s ethnicity, confirmed

Zack Baun’s speed, athleticism, and relentless energy on the field have made him one of the finest linebackers the NFL has ever seen. While he’s best known for his work as a professional footballer with the Philadelphia Eagles, fans have been curious about his background, due to his ethnic ambiguity. Questions of where he comes from, who his parents are, and what his ethnic roots look like have made the rounds on social media.

Recommended Videos

The Eagles’ breakout star

Before we dive into his heritage, let’s take a quick look at Baun’s journey to the NFL. Born on Dec. 30, 1996, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zack grew up in West Bend, before moving with his family to Brown Deer. He kicked off his football career as a high school quarterback before switching to linebacker in college at Wisconsin, where he became a standout defender.

That talent led him to the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He made his way to the NFL through sheer talent and hard work. He joined the Philadelphia Eagles as a linebacker in 2024 and was named a Pro Bowler. His high-energy playing style was a perfect fit for their defense and he has had a wonderful year with the Eagles. Not only did he get a first-team All-Pro, but he also finished 5th in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Zack Baun’s ethnicity and family roots

Zack Baun comes from a diverse ethnic background. His father has Jamaican roots, while his mother is African American. However, Baun was raised primarily by his mother, Genell Baun, who played a major role in shaping his life and career. His mother worked tirelessly to support him, balancing multiple jobs, including a role as a Health Unit Coordinator at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center and a seasonal inclusion lead at Madison School. She was always there for him, encouraging him to chase his dreams both on and off the field.

As for Zack’s father, Lloyd Baun, he wasn’t heavily involved in his son’s upbringing, but his journey is an inspiring one. Despite being told that “Black people don’t become doctors,” Lloyd defied the odds, earning his undergraduate degree from Howard University and then a medical degree from Rutgers. He specialized in emergency medicine, serving as an ER director in New York City and later working at hospitals on Indian reservations.

With a father of Jamaican descent and an African American mother, Zack Baun has a strong cultural heritage rooted in both the Caribbean and African American experiences. His upbringing in Wisconsin, far from his Jamaican roots, was shaped largely by his mother’s influence, but his diverse background undoubtedly played a role in shaping the person he is today. His story is proof of his resilience and hard work which he no doubt learned from his mother. Even though Zack hasn’t spoken much publicly about his ethnicity, his background reflects a powerful blend of cultures and determination. Evidently, Baun’s diverse background and relentless work ethic make him a player worth watching.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy