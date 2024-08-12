Anna Hall is a track and field titan, who recently placed 5th in the heptathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympics. While she didn’t medal, it hasn’t stopped the rising star from etching her name in minds and hearts. At just 23 years old, and only a couple of months after a major knee surgery, Hall is on the road to much greater achievements.

The heptathlon and pentathlon athlete and World Championships medallist has made the USA proud. Hall is a force on the field, and only recently turned professional in 2022. Besides her impressive sports feats, Anna Hall’s a proud Christian and is signed to Adidas. But what ethnicity is the trailblazing sports star?

What ethnicity is Anna Hall?

Anna Hall was born in Highlands Ranch, Colorado on March 23, 2001. Her parents David and Ronette Hall have shown up at several of her performances and have constantly cheered her on. Her father is white, while her mother is African-American, and Anna Hall identifies as biracial.

In a 2022 interview with the Florida Gators, her father David spoke extensively about noticing and nurturing Anna’s determination from a very young age.

Age 12 to 14, I started noticing the combination of her focus and enjoyment for track, and then a will to win. Then after eighth grade and high school, it became very noticeable to those around her to see how much she seemed to embrace track and the grind.

She comes from a family of athletes, so it’s no surprise she caught the bug. David, was a quarterback for the Wolverines at the University of Michigan, as well as a basketball player, and a decathlon athlete. Anna’s sisters also played tennis and ran track. Today, Anna Hall is making history, and dominating the track.

