The Josh Giddey allegations explained

In Nov. 2023, The Athletic reported on X, formerly Twitter, that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey was under NBA investigation because social media rumors alleged the NBA star had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, the outlet said.

Recommended Videos

Giddey’s allegations, based in Newport Beach, California, emerged in a since-deleted social media post. ESPN reported that an anonymous social media account said the Australian athlete appeared in several pictures and videos with a girl who was a junior in high school at that time. USA Today says the photos of Giddey and the unknown minor were later taken down, but not before they were screenshotted.

As of Nov. 2023, the Newport Beach police department and the NBA were investigating the allegations against Giddey. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league would not suspend Giddey based on social media rumors alone. Referring to the controversy, Giddey, who was 21 years old at the time, said at a press conference, ” … for right now I don’t have anything to say.” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault called it a “personal matter” (via NBC News).

Giddey won’t face charges

pic.twitter.com/YR3F3EwuQf — Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) January 18, 2024 via Newport Beach Police/X

About two months after the allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor were shared, the Newport Beach police department announced the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA draft would not face charges, NBC News reported. NBA’s investigation into the Josh Giddey allegations, however, was ongoing, the league said.

In a press release shared on X, Newport Beach police said: