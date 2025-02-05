A lot’s going on with Charlotte Flair. After making a glorious return to the 2025 Royal Rumble on Saturday, Feb. 1, she made headlines just two days later with the confirmation that she’s divorcing her husband of two years and fellow wrestler, Andrade. Then, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, she stunned the crowd at the Vengeance Day Summit by appearing on WWE NXT and dropped hints that she’s coming after the NXT Women’s Championship.

Amid all the commotion, however, many fans and casual viewers of WWE took notice of Flair’s appearance, as many concluded the 38-year-old has had some major work done to her face since debuting on the WWE NXT ring in 2013 and winning Rookie of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated the year after.

Women that need to keep getting plastic surgery make me depressed and Charlotte Flair is one. They start out so gorgeous but they never see it #WWERaw #WWEonNetflix pic.twitter.com/9NEly03ccL — The Bunny (@TrapGarden) February 4, 2025

Some shared side-by-side snaps showing Flair before the alleged medical enhancements and after the rumored procedures. One user uploaded a comparison post on Facebook and captioned it: “It’s crazy how much Charlotte Flair’s face has changed since her debut in WWE.” The post featured a snap of Flair smiling with her arms wide open as she made her debut in the ring. Below is a more recent photo of the professional wrestler.

WWE Nostalgia, a Facebook page that posts memorable moments in the wrestling industry, also shared a side-by-side comparison post and asked, “What happened to Charlotte Flair’s Face?” Many fans quickly shared their two cents on the issue, with a number of them claiming she’s had plastic surgery, specifically a facelift and a nose job. Others, however, insisted that she just looked different because of her makeup and hairstyle.

Over on Reddit, several users also brought up Flair’s seemingly changed appearance upon her return to the spotlight. “I don’t really care about having work done, you do you imo, I just think she looks quite unsettling these days for some reason, she definitely looks different than she used to at the very least,” one user wrote to start a subreddit about the pro wrestler.

For years, the daughter of 16-time World Champion Ric Flair has been plagued by accusations of having too much cosmetic surgery. In July 2023, she clapped back at a hater who commented on her looks after she shared a photo showing her emerging from the water while rocking a sultry two-piece bikini in Miami, Florida, according to Essentially Sports.

“Wonder she doesn’t melt in the sun the amount of plastic surgery she’s had,” the random user commented on her post. Flair dealt with it with kindness by responding, “I’ll pray for you amigo [three praying hands emojis].”

It was not the first time Flair addressed the criticism surrounding her appearance. When she appeared on A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends, she disclosed that she was suffering from body dysmorphia and even admitted to getting breast augmentation at 20. She also acknowledged on the show that she’s well aware of the flak she’s getting online for her looks.

Despite the backlash and speculations, Flair has yet to publicly admit to having plastic surgery done to her face. She was out of the spotlight for 14 months because of a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, according to Wrestling Inc. During her interview at the 2025 Royal Rumble over the weekend, she thanked the fans who kept up with her injury updates for months and also expressed her hunger for more action in the WWE ring.

