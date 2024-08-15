What happened to JJ McCarthy?

The Minnesota Vikings entered the NFL preseason with a possible quarterback controversy. Who would be their starter: veteran QB Sam Darnold, or rookie first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy? Vikings fans now have some answers, and for those hoping McCarthy might reenergize the underperforming franchise, it’s bad news.

According to Sports Illustrated, McCarthy, 21, was injured in the Vikings’ first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders and required surgery. Early reports said he would miss at least four weeks if not the entirety of the season. McCarthy, the 10th overall draft pick, joined the Vikings fresh off a national championship win at Michigan and looked good in the Vikings’ first preseason game. McCarthy took over for Darnold on the team’s second drive, and although he threw an interception, McCarthy fell into a rhythm throwing for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Could McCarthy return in the 2024 season?

Love you Viking nation. I’ll be back in no time. Amor fati — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) August 13, 2024 via J.J.McCarthy/X

Signs that something was wrong with J.J. McCarthy came the next day, however, when the rookie missed practice the Monday after the Vikings’ first preseason game with “knee soreness.” It was determined that McCarthy had torn the meniscus in his right knee. After surgery, it was announced McCarthy was out for the year.

Coach Kevin O’Connell credited McCarthy for staying in the Raiders preseason game despite the injury. “[McCarthy] did not come out of the game from the injury and finished his night with his second touchdown pass. At that point, [he] kind of had reached the snap count I was hoping to get him through the game and at that point was taken out, but at no time did he think it was something that would be something to take him out of the football game and not allow him to play,” O’Connell said.

Sam Darnold will start week 1

Vikings quarterback misfortune over the past eight years:



🏈2016: Teddy Bridgewater suffers serious non-contact knee injury before the start of the regular season.



🏈2023: Kirk Cousins ruptures his Achilles in Week 8.



🏈2024: First-round rookie J.J. McCarthy suffers meniscus… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2024 via Adam Schefter/X

With news of J.J. McCarthy’s season-ending surgery, the potential Vikings quarterback controversy was settled, though all signs pointed to Sam Darnold getting the position, anyway. The Vikings traded up to get McCarthy but brought Darnold, 27, in for veteran support while McCarthy got acclimated. With McCarthy out, Nick Mullens is now the Darnold’s backup QB.

“I thought Sam played really well in his 12 plays of work the other day,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said, referring to Darnold in the team’s first preseason game. “That was just a continued, pretty consistent performance from what we’ve seen on the practice field throughout training camp. Sam’s had a really good camp and my confidence in Sam is very high at this point. Looking forward to seeing him continue his progression.”

