What happened to NASCAR’s Kyle Larson?

NASCAR has, for more than half a century, been among America’s favorite motorsports organizations.

It brings in hundreds of thousands of fans on a yearly basis, who flock to massive tracks to watch a sport some see as repetitive, but they see as the lifeblood of a certain sect of the nation. Racers who participate in NASCAR events are outright celebrities in the eyes of fans and, for years, Kyle Larson has been among the most popular NASCAR staples in the world.

A recent wreck sparked concern among the popular racer’s fanbase, who are pondering just what went wrong, and how Larson managed to find his way through the dramatic events.

What happened to Kyle Larson?

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

On Mother’s Day — Sunday, May 12 — Larson spun out and the minor wreck ultimately took him out during the final stage of the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. According to NASCAR.com, Larson suffered a “flat left-rear tire” in the accident, which caused his to spin a full 180 degrees, and cost him what could have been another victory.

Larson himself discussed the wreck — which, thankfully, didn’t leave him with any injuries — in the wake of the race, in which he finished 34th out of 36 competitiors. That’s fresh on the heels of a remarkable season, which saw Larson, just a week before, cinched a victory in Kansas in the closest finish in NASCAR history. Larson is quick headed toward his second Cup Series title in only four years, and — while the wreck was unfortunate — it shouldn’t hurt his chances too much.

Explaining the culprit behind the wreck, Larson said he was “struggling” as the race pulled into its final stretch. “I got really loose at the end of that long run and William [Byron] caught me… I just kind of hung out there,” he said. “I was trying to be really wide away from him and I just stayed wide too long and I got hung in the marbles and hit the wall.”

Larson’s tire was shredded, ultimately causing his vehicle to spin and costing Larson a top spot in the day’s rankings. He blames himself for the misstep, but the 31-year-old is staying positive. He noted that he’s “a little bit frustrated with myself right now,” but praised his car for the day, and noted that he was “running a really good race to that point and just one mistake took us out of it.”

