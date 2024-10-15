The NFL season is in full swing, and fan frustrations aren’t getting quieter. From injuries to underwhelming performances, the Los Angeles Rams faithful have had their share of misery lately. Now, the latest update on their star wide receiver, Puka Nacua, will likely only make things worse.

With the second-worst record in the NFC just behind the Panthers, sitting 4th in the NFC West, and back-to-back losses to the Packers and Bears, it’s no wonder they can’t wait for the season to end. But Nacua, one of the few bright spots to look up to this season, has an update on his availability. The wide receiver was injured during the game against the Lions in September and left midway through the second quarter. Most fans dreaded seeing what happened, and their worst fears might be coming true, as what was initially seen as a precautionary exit now appears to be more serious.

The Rams can’t catch a break

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: The #Rams are placing WR Puka Nacua on Injured Reserve with a PCL sprain, while #Bears WR Rome Odunze has just a minor MCL sprain. pic.twitter.com/tAP77hR15h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2024

The Los Angeles Rams might have to wait a little longer for their young wide receiver as the update surrounding Puka Nacua’s return has been confirmed. Nacua was placed on injury reserve earlier this week before the game and could now be potentially out until week 9 after it was confirmed he is dealing with a PCL strain in his knee. The update given by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport weeks back still has Nacua reportedly set to miss the next two games against the Raiders and Vikings.

For those unfamiliar with the medical term, a PCL strain affects the posterior cruciate ligament, one of the key ligaments that help stabilize the knee. It’s not as common or as widely discussed as an ACL tear, but it’s no less troublesome for an athlete whose game depends on quick cuts and explosive movements. Nacua’s reported return would be based on a couple of factors, the most prominent being the need for his injury to heal completely without further aggravation. After all, this is not his first encounter with knee issues.

This is Nacua’s second season, and unfortunately, his second knee problem, having also been sidelined during training camp earlier this year. With Nacua out, veterans Tyler Johnson, and Xavier Smith are expected to step up in his absence.

Looking ahead: Can the Rams survive until week 9?

PUKA NACUA BREAKS A TACKLE AND GOES FOR 80 YARDSpic.twitter.com/DDOCDiWDt8 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 31, 2023

So, where do the Rams go from here? With Nacua sidelined until at least week 9, the Rams are in for a rough ride. The schedule doesn’t get any easier, the pressure is mounting and their fans expect a win soon.

Thankfully, Cooper Kupp is set to return for their next game against the struggling 2-4 Raiders, providing a much-needed boost to the offense. While a win against the Raiders could lift the team’s spirits, the real challenge lies in their matchup against the currently undefeated Vikings. A victory there would significantly raise morale ahead of Nacua’s expected return in Week 9 against the Seahawks.

If the Rams can hold on and collect a couple of wins in the meantime, they’ll be in a much better position when Nacua is back on the field. The next few weeks will be critical in determining whether the Rams can stay afloat and make a push for the postseason, or if this season will slip away before their young star returns.

