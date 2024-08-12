Image Credit: Disney
Terrance Howard
What happened to college football star Terrance Howard?

How did the promising 19-year-old football star die?
Kevin Stewart
Published: Aug 12, 2024 09:16 am

19-year-old football star Terrance Howard had the world at his feet. Howard better known as “T4” in the football world graduated from Ridge Point High School in 2022 and went to Alabama University, where he joined the institution’s football team as a walk-on freshman.

After signing up for the transfer site in April 2024, he decided to move to North Carolina Central University in May, and he was excited to continue his collegiate football career with their team, the Eagles.

Tragically, the promising defensive back passed away on Aug. 1, 2024. But what happened to cut short his young life?

How did Terrance Howard die?

Terrance Howard
Image via X/THoward2023

As per ABC, his former Ridge Point coach, Rick LaFavers, explained that Howard was driving to his university campus on I-85 near Salisbury, North Carolina, in a rainstorm when he got into a car accident. The young football star had left his vehicle to check on the other people involved in the accident when a passing car struck him. Following the incident, Howard was placed in a medically induced coma. He wasn’t carrying identification at the time of the accident, so it took several days to let his family know what had happened.

While he was in a coma, several important people in Howard’s life, including LaFavers, called and spoke to Howard via speaker phone during that time, hoping to stimulate brain activity. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries 10 days after the accident.

LaFavers is one of many people to speak highly of Howard since his passing, with the coach saying, “He had so much in front of him, and he was such a competitor. Everybody loved him.”

May Terrance Howard rest in peace forever.

