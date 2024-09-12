What happened to tragic football star Inky Johnson?

Former football player Inky Johnson had dreams of becoming a professional football player since he was 7 years old, and he pursued the goal with hard work and dedication. However, life had different plans. A horrific accident on the football field abruptly shattered his dream of going pro, forcing him to create a new path to success.

Johnson, born Inquoris Desmond Chade Johnson, was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, and shared a modest two-bedroom house with 14 family members. He was exposed to the harsh realities of life at a young age and witnessed several of his uncles go in and out of prison. It was a cycle he wanted to break, and he made it his mission to be the first in his family to attend and graduate college.

Johnson spent his days playing football on the street with neighborhood kids and his cousins until one day, coach Trae Hurst offered them the opportunity to join a football team. However, Johnson’s uncle said they didn’t have the funds for it, but the coach insisted that it would be good for the children and offered to pay for them.

Inky Johnson’s devastating injury

Johnson was determined to get into the NFL. He became his high school’s star football player and was recruited by the University of Tennessee after graduation. In college, the cornerback was the team captain for two years, and was a three-year letterman, highlighting his dedication and exemplary performance in the sport. “I was projected to be a draft pick. I was projected to make millions of dollars,” Johnston stated.

Sept. 9, 2006, was the day that changed Johnson’s life. The football player, a junior at that time, was on the field playing against the Air Force Falcons. Just a few minutes were left in the game when Johnson tackled Air Force running back Justin Handley. Handley’s helmet smashed into Johnson’s right shoulder and arm, resulting in the latter blacking out and being taken from the field on a stretcher.

The collision affected the blood vessels and nerves of Johnson’s right brachial plexus, the network of nerves responsible for controlling the movement of the hands and arms, per Johns Hopkins Medicine. Johnson was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery to repair a ruptured artery. The next day, he woke up to a paralyzed right arm. Johnson went through additional surgeries and physical therapy, but his right arm is permanently paralyzed.

Inky Johnson shifted his focus to motivational speaking

Johnson graduated college in 2007 with a political science degree and went on to pursue further studies. He earned a master’s degree in sports psychology in 2009. He took his paralysis in stride and focused on what he wanted to do next after his dreams of playing football ended. “I went to make a tackle, and it changed my life forever. I don’t regret it,” he said.

Now, Johnson is a successful and highly sought-after motivational speaker. He uses his experience to urge others to move forward despite the challenges they may face. As a devout Christian, Johnson has learned to accept that God had bigger plans for him than being in the NFL. “When God tells you no, you have to have the courage to accept it and realize that God has a greater plan for you,” he said in one of his speaking engagements.

Johnson has a variety of clients including schools, businesses, and sports teams. He also co-founded The Inky and Allison Johnson Foundation, an organization that focuses on overcoming adversity and offers scholarships to youth.

