What is Derrick Rose’s wife’s ethnicity?

Derrick Rose is one of the brightest stars in the NBA. He gained popularity while playing for the Chicago Bulls after getting drafted in 2008, and has played for six professional teams in total. Despite suffering from multiple injuries over the years, Rose had a successful NBA career that officially ended in 2024 when he announced his retirement. His wife, Alaina Anderson, has been by his side the whole time.

Now that Rose is off the court, the world is more curious than ever about his personal life, including his businesswoman of a wife. Here’s everything to know about Alaina Anderson and her ethnicity.

Who is Derrick Rose’s wife?

Rumors about Derrick Rose and Alaina Anderson began circulating in 2016 when she posted a video of him on her Instagram. Alaina is a model and fitness influencer known for her large Instagram following and active social media presence.

The couple announced their engagement in 2021 with a romantic post that included a heartfelt message from Rose to his fiancée. They both posted pictures of the private dinner at Madison Square Garden, where Rose popped the question. Two years later, in 2023, they tied the knot at The Beverly Hills Hotel in California. Rose’s Chicago Bulls teammate Joakim Noah officiated the outdoor wedding, and Anderson’s wedding dress was designed by Galia Lahav.

Anderson is not only a basketball wife and Instagram model, but is also an entrepreneur. She owns the activewear brand, Keep It Cute Fitness, which she launched in 2019. Keep It Cute sells everything activewear from sports bras and leggings to sweatshirts and matching sets, as well as training equipment such as resistance bands and waist trainers.

The couple has two children together, a daughter named Layla Malibu, and a son named London Marley. Rose also has a son named PJ from his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Mieka Reese. All three of Rose’s children are often seen on Anderson’s social media, and it’s pretty clear that they’re one big family.

Anderson is also well known for her passionate support of her husband on the court. She can frequently be seen in the stands during his games cheering him on throughout the season and always posts on social media to celebrate his wins.

Rose announced his retirement in Sept. 2024 through a social media post, as well as newspaper ads in the states of all six teams he has played for. Anderson also shared a heartfelt post following Rose’s retirement announcement. In her post, she wrote, “You mean the world to this league, and you’ve made history that no one can ever erase. You’ve paved the way, and no one can deny that.”

What is Alaina Anderson’s ethnicity?

Ever since Anderson was first linked with Derrick Rose, there has been speculation about her ethnicity. Alaina Anderson has an ethnically ambiguous appearance, but a quick look at her social media will show that she is of mixed race, with a Black mother, and a Caucasian father. Anderson shares a close bond with her mother and makes a dedicated birthday post for her every year.

