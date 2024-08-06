What was cricket legend Graham Thorpe’s cause of death?

England cricket star Graham Thorpe was a beloved figure in the sport. Famed for his batting abilities, he’s considered one of England’s finest ever cricketers, going on to become a respected coach and BBC sports commentator.

Thorpe sadly died on 5 August 2024 at the young age of 55, resulting in an avalanche of praise from across the sport and media. The highest praise came from the British cricket governing body, the England and Wales Cricket Board, who delivered a glowing tribute:

“There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham’s death. More than one of England’s finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world. His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike. Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men’s talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game.” “The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time. We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport.”

But what were the circumstances of Thorpe’s death, and why did he die so young?

Graham Thorpe’s health

In 2022 Thorpe announced plans to become the head coach for Afghanistan’s cricket team, but fell seriously ill with an unspecified condition and could not take the job. He was promptly hospitalized, with the Professional Cricketers’ Association releasing a statement at the request of Thorpe’s family explaining:

“Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment. His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time. Our thoughts are with Graham and his family.”

His family’s request for privacy was granted, and there has been no public statement on what he was suffering from. It’s unknown whether his death was a consequence of this mysterious condition, so all we can do is await further news.

However, insight into Thorpe’s overall health is given by this Reddit post, which points out that cricketers of his generation worked hard and played hard:

“You’ve got to remember that a lot of these blokes had high stress lifestyles, and things like fitness and a player’s wellbeing weren’t taken anywhere near as seriously as they are now, and a few of them lived quite hard. Thorpe is from an era when England tours were three month drinking sessions, and there were no central contracts that mandated players rested during the season, or support for players who were experiencing difficulties. Eventually it catches up with you.”

We will update this article if an official announcement is made. RIP Graham Thorpe.

