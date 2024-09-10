What was NFL offensive tackle Korey Cunningham’s cause of death?

Born on May 17, 1995, in Montevallo, Alabama, Korey Cunningham was a professional football player who starred as an offensive tackle. Having shone in college football playing for the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Arizona Cardinals selected Cunningham in the seventh round of the 2018 National Football League draft. He subsequently played for the New England Patriots and New York Giants.

Cunningham signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants in January 2023 but was released the following August. His actual playing career in the NFL lasted from 2018 until 2022.

Away from his football career, Cunningham was also an entrepreneur and was the registered agent for K5 LOGISTICS LLC, a New Jersey-based company he filed in November 2023. Tragically, on April 25, 2024, Cunningham passed away in Clifton, New Jersey. He was only 28. But what happened?

How did Korey Cunningham die?

Emergency responders found Cunningham dead at his Clifton home just before 3:30 p.m. EDT after he was reported unconscious. Officials immediately pronounced him dead and reported his death to the State Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. His body was removed from the property by the medical examiner at around 4:30 p.m.

According to information obtained by local news organization RLS Media, Cunningham’s death was self-inflicted, though specifically how he went about taking his own life remains unknown. His penultimate Instagram post (embedded above) now seems massively poignant. Posted just over a month before his passing, Cunningham captioned the post with the words, “Love your journey.”

His high school, Montevallo High, for whom he played football during his time there, was among the many parties who paid tribute to him in the wake of his passing. May Korey Cunningham rest in peace.

MHS Football will be hosting their very important First Region Game of the season tonight at Theron Fisher Stadium vs Northside.



The Dawgs will be celebrating the life of Korey Cunningham in a pregame ceremony at 6:45pm!



Kickoff is at 7:00pm.



LET’S GO DAWGS! pic.twitter.com/sDlk0luiFd — Montevallo Athletic Club (@MontevalloAC) September 6, 2024

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

