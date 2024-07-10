What was Philadelphia Flyers icon Tony Voce’s cause of death?

Tony Voce, an American professional ice hockey player, passed away on July 8, 2024. On the following day, Voce’s former club the Philadelphia Flyers shared the devastating news on its social media accounts.

“It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the sudden passing of Tony Voce. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the sudden passing of Tony Voce. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/v9NrjucJbS — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 8, 2024

Voce was a part of the Flyers for three seasons between 2004 and 2007, though, he represented their AHL team, Philadelphia Phantoms. As the team outlines in the statement, he was an integral part of Phantoms’ run to the championship in 2005. During these three years, he played a total of 181 games before transferring to Grand Rapids Griffins for a season, and then trying his luck in Europe in the following seasons.

Do we know Tony Voce’s cause of death?

As of July 10, neither his former club nor the family revealed Voce’s cause of death. There were no reports about his potential illness before his sudden passing.

Voce began his career as a part of the Boston College team, with whom he spent four years from 2000 to 2004, before being picked up by the Phantoms. He was one of the most important players for the team in his time there and still holds the record as the only player to score four goals in a single game for the club.

In his 181 games for Phantoms, Voce earned 115 points (58 goals and 57 assists). During his time at Boston College, he amassed 90 goals and 77 assists, which was a huge contribution to them winning the national championship in 2001.

