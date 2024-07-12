What was Red Sox daughter Claudia Williams’ cause of death?

Claudia Williams, the daughter of renowned and legendary baseball player Ted Williams, passed away in December. Williams played for the Boston Red Sox, mostly as a left fielder, for his entire career, from 1939 to 1960. The Red Sox recently announced his daughter’s passing, sharing that it waited to announce the death so the family could process it properly. So do we know her cause of death?

“Claudia was a cherished member of the Red Sox family, known for her deep dedication to preserving her father’s legacy and all of us feel a responsibility to carry on her mission in her absence. Claudia’s commitment and passion were inspiring and she will be profoundly missed by all of us at the Red Sox and all who knew her.”

Claudia was the last immediate family member of the Red Sox legend. Her book Ted Williams, My Father: A Memoir was published in 2014. It follows her memories of the legend following his retirement from the sport (she was born after he stopped playing baseball).

The legend’s daughter is survived by her husband of 17 years, Eric Abel, who served as the Williams’ lawyer for over three decades. Her brother John Henry Williams passed away in 2004.

“As I navigate the world without you, I trust you are in the sweet embraces of your dad, mom, and brother,” Abel wrote in an elegy for his wife:

“Your love and integrity are forever etched in me. I mourn the loss of your wit, your intelligence, your bold love, your gentle touch, and the kindness in your soul. Until we meet again, I hold you close in my heart and memories. In my heart, and the hearts of every person you ever met, you live on.”

As the Williams’ family chose to mourn privately, her cause of death was not shared by the Red Sox.

