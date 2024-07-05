Image Credit: Disney
Frank Csorba
Image via Lynchburg Sports
What was track star Frank Csorba’s cause of death?

How did the 23-year-old track star die?
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Jul 5, 2024 04:51 am

Frank Csorba was a 23-year-old six-time All-American track star from Boydton, Virginia, studying for an advanced degree in public health at Lynchburg University.

He’d been a celebrated runner for the Barons cross country and track and field teams at Bluestone High School before establishing himself as a fixture of the indoor and outdoor track teams of the University of Lynchburg Hornets specializing in cross-country.

Sadly, Csorba’s young life came to an abrupt end on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Hornets seniors Tor Hotung-Davidsen and Jonathan Cob described Csorba as “a bundle of energy” (per WSET), and his mother, Jessica, on Facebook, said he “had way too much to live for and a life full of goals to achieve” (per The Sun).

But what happened to end Csorba’s life so tragically at such a young age?

How did Frank Csorba die?

Frank Csorba
Image via The Stride Report/YouTube

Distasteful rumors began circulating about Frank Csorba having taken his own life not long after news of his death became public, but his mother quickly put a stop to them on her Facebook page.

As The Sun reported, Jessica confirmed her son’s death happened due to a tragic gun accident. Specifically, he died “from an accidental shooting while cleaning his gun after using it at a shooting range.”

The tragedy casts yet another dark shadow on the controversial issue of gun safety — and while it may seem inappropriate to discuss so soon after a young man’s passing, hopefully, it will aid in better education and regulations that will put an end to incidents like this one, which happen all too frequently.

May Frank Csorba rest in peace.

Kevin Stewart
