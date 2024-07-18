Where is the 2024 British Open taking place?

Taking place for the 152nd time, the oldest golf tournament in the world is back for its 2024 season. The prestigious British Open is now live from July 18 to July 21, but where is the action happening this year?

After the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, and the U.S. Open, The British Open is finally here as the last of the four men’s major golf championships of the year. The current reigning champion of the British Open is Brian Harman from The United States, who won the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club with a score of 271. This year’s tourney has already had several monumental developments, including Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau’s early elimination, and the impressive game of Tiger Woods.

The Open was originally held annually at the Prestwick Golf Club in Scotland, after its foundation in 1860. The Open is always played on a coastal links golf course, since links golf is often described as the “purest” form of golf. So, the venue now rotates between a select group of coastal links golf courses across the United Kingdom. So, where is the chosen ground this year?

British Open 2024 venue

The 2024 British Open is already underway from July 18, 2024, at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The venue was last used for the Championship in 2016 when one of the greatest duels in professional golf history took place between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson. This year marks the tenth time the 146-year-old club Royal Troon is hosting the tournament. According to The Open‘s official website, the golf course was

“Designed in the traditional out-and-back manner of the Old Course at St Andrews. Troon’s test begins with a gentle opening through some of the most striking links land to be found at any of the Open venues and concludes with a back nine as tough as any finish in the world.”

An estimated 250,000 golf enthusiasts have gathered at the Royal Troon to witness the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler compete in the British Open this year. Originally established in 1878, Royal Troon’s Old Course was extended to 18 holes ten years later and redesigned by five-time Champion Golfer James Braid in 1923.

