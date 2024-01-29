Who is most likely to win the Super Bowl 2024?

After a handful of eye-catching playoff games scattered across the NFL in a variety of different divisions, the stage for the Super Bowl has officially been set. As it stands, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are the two teams prepared to clash in the biggest sporting event of the year — and opinions are split down the middle as to who could win.

Without a doubt, both teams have experienced individual dominant seasons and have proven to be the best of the best in their respective divisions. To add, both teams are being led by extremely gifted quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy, along with exceptional defenses — so there’s certainly no denying that the upcoming game is going to be one of the biggest encounters in modern-day NFL history.

So before a large portion of the world tunes in to Super Bowl LVIII to witness the captivating event, let’s crunch some numbers and explore the potential winner.

So, who is most likely to win the Super Bowl this year?

Image via CBS

Given how impressive both teams have been over the last several months, it’s hard to flat-out determine who is more likely to win the big event. Over the last few seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs have proven to be the more successful team, with the Chiefs winning both Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVII. Along the way, the Chiefs have made four face-melting appearances at the Super Bowl, so this is definitely not the team’s first taste of championship level triumph.

The 49ers, on the other hand, have memorably been one of the most successful teams in the entire NFL dating back decades ago. In the late ‘90s and early ‘90s, the ‘Niners absolutely dominated the league as they won five Super Bowl championships during that time frame. Their success has notably decreased in recent years, but it’s clear that the team is returning to its original form and putting together a championship caliber squad.

But in terms of more likely to win the big game, it begs repeating that Mahomes has been more successful in the league than Purdy, of course, so the slight edge would likely be given to Mahomes and the Chiefs — seeing as they’ve been to the grand stage more recently lately, and Purdy is definitely less experienced playing in the Super Bowl.

Either way, we’re more than likely going to catch several glimpses of pop icon Taylor Swift on the titantron following a Travis Kelce touchdown.