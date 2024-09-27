Why did ESPN lay off Zach Lowe?

Zach Lowe is considered one of the best NBA writers of all time. He’s a hugely respected ESPN basketball analyst who also hosts a weekly podcast called The Lowe Post, but has now been laid off by the network. But why?

Lowe, who’s been at the network for 12 years, made a name for himself as a member of Bill Simmons’ literary sports writing sister site Grantland. He’s been described as one of the best basketball writers working right now,” and Slate called him “America’s best sports writer.”

Why did he get fired?

Time to interrupt previously scheduled message: @ZachLowe_NBA being laid off by ESPN is absurd. He's been the greatest part – one of the only redeemable parts – of ESPN in the last couple of dreary years of jock-pundits, Stephen A, Pat McAfee, and Greeny-Greeny everywhere (1/2) — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 26, 2024

Lowe’s reputation naturally comes with a high price tag, which ultimately was the reason he was let go. Lowe’s ousting is reportedly the last in a round that included NFL analyst Robert Griffin III and Samantha Porter, host of the popular show Sunday NFL Countdown.

The continued cost cutting measures follow a tumultuous time for the network, which was once Disney’s biggest cash cow but has diminished in recent years as it competes with multiple streaming options and league-direct networks like the NFL network and NBATV.

In the days before media became so segmented, there was no bigger name in sports. At its peak in the 2010s, ESPN was making more money than Disney studios and the park put together. Once cable started to go the way of the landline, the network’s revenue and stock price just continued to trend downward.

They’re laying off the wrong people, Zack Lowe is one of the best in the business https://t.co/8D8d80HByi — Jo (@MavsStan41) September 26, 2024

Parent company Disney has been desperately trying to either sell ESPN outright or find equity partners to help it stay afloat. So far, no deal has been made. In June, there was a huge round of layoffs that included well-known names like Jalen Rose, Keyshawn Johnson, Joon Lee, Ashley Brewer and Suzy Kolber.

At the time, ESPN said it had to “identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries,” calling the move “an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company.”

This round of layoffs has not been so violent. Lowe’s departure coincides with the retirement of fellow NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski. This means ESPN will be without two of its best NBA writers and analysts with the NBA season just around the corner. All empires must one day come to an end. It’s very Ozymandias-like when you think about it.Lowe’s departure comes to down to the most obvious factor: he was making a seven-figure salary. That type of salary is hard to justify when your company is no longer printing money.

