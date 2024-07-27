Why is the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony receiving backlash for being ‘satanic?’

The MAGA crew has one more reason to rage on social media, as the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games has been accused of being “satanic.”

Recommended Videos

The opening ceremony was meant to be a grand spectacle, showcasing French culture and kicking off the world’s most prestigious sporting event. As the City of Light transformed into a massive amphitheater along the Seine River, athletes from 205 countries paraded in boats, a drastic departure from traditional stadium-based ceremonies. While this innovative approach garnered praise, the event has also been criticized for a series of artistic performances.

Did the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony go too far?

It’s time to BOYCOTT the Satanic 2024 Olympics



Who’s with me ? pic.twitter.com/fqoN5L3YAp — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) July 26, 2024

One particular act that drew significant criticism was a reimagining of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper, the famous painting depicting Jesus Christ’s final meal with his apostles. In this modern interpretation, drag queens replaced the traditional figures, with one performer wearing a large silver headdress resembling a halo. This provocative display immediately ignited a firestorm on social media, with many viewers expressing their outrage, particularly those from Christian backgrounds. Critics argued that the performance was disrespectful to religious beliefs and traditions, labeling it as blasphemous and even “satanic.”

To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation. #notinmyname



À tous les chrétiens du monde… pic.twitter.com/GusP2TR63u — Marion Maréchal (@MarionMarechal) July 26, 2024

The controversy even drew comments from political figures. Marion Maréchal, a conservative French politician and European Parliament member, addressed international viewers directly, stating that the polarizing display did not represent the views of many French citizens. She emphasized that the drag queen parody of the Last Supper was a provocation by a left-wing minority and did not speak for France as a whole. It is worth noting that the left parties amassed the majority of chairs in the recent legislative election in France, which makes it hard to consider them a “minority.”

This is blasphemy of the Last Supper, the First Catholic Mass, and the Blessed Virgin Mary, sacrilegiously depicted here in a blue Baphomet Dress.



I am calling on government and religious leaders worldwide to denounce this attack on the Catholic Faith.



Who will stand with us? pic.twitter.com/dAXKZueVnn — Joseph D. McBride, Esq. (@McBrideLawNYC) July 26, 2024

Meanwhile, defenders of the ceremony argue that art should challenge conventions and spark dialogue. They point out that the Olympics have always been a platform for cultural expression and that controversy often accompanies attempts to push artistic boundaries. Thomas Jolly, the artistic director, emphasized that the show was designed to celebrate cultural, linguistic, religious, and sexual diversity in France and worldwide.

Several world leaders expressed their admiration for the ceremony. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the event for celebrating “global cooperation, solidarity, fairness and athletic perseverance.” Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the ceremony as “unique,” highlighting its departure from traditional formats.

I am once again asking Christians to grow the hell up & stop pretending that everything they don’t understand or don’t like is satanic. https://t.co/qWCZ0Y0sD4 — Dan McClellan (@maklelan) July 27, 2024

While the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony certainly pushed boundaries and sparked debates, it also succeeded in many ways. It offered a fresh, inclusive, and artistically ambitious take on the Olympic tradition, celebrating France’s heritage while embracing diversity and innovation. These positive aspects demonstrate that despite the controversies, the ceremony achieved many of its goals in presenting a unique and memorable spectacle to the world.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy