Woody Johnson’s net worth, confirmed

Woody Johnson is a man who wears many hats. A former ambassador and now sports team owner, this businessman has a hand in many industries, putting him among the one percent of the population.

As such, Johnson’s wealth is tied to many fields and assets. But beyond his financial moves over the years, Johnson is also heir to a massive fortune, which has made him one of the richest men in the world. So let’s take a look at his history, as well as his current net worth.

Woody Johnson’s many ventures

Robert Wood Johnson IV is a businessman, sports team owner, and former American ambassador. He is the great-grandson of Robert Wood Johnson I, the founder of the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical empire. Johnson has had a few business ventures, such as The Johnson Company, a private investment he chaired in the early 2000s.

Johnson is best known for owning the football team the New York Jets, which he purchased in 2000 for $635 million. He has been closely involved with the team ever since his purchase, and is determined to get the team to the Super Bowl. Johnson also attempted to buy the London-based football club Chelsea F.C. in 2022, but reportedly dropped out of the bidding.

If you don’t know Woody Johnson for his ties to the NFL, you might know about his ties to Donald Trump. Johnson is a longtime Republican party supporter and donated heavily to campaigns for George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, and Donald Trump. During Trump’s first presidency, he appointed Johnson as the American ambassador to the United Kingdom.



Johnson didn’t have any diplomatic or political experience at the time of his appointment, causing many to criticize Trump’s choice. During Johnson’s tenure as ambassador, he oversaw the relocation of the U.S. embassy in London. It was also during his tenure that Brexit happened, and during that time, he not only supported the movement, but advocated for a trade deal between the U.S. and the U.K. post-Brexit.

Moreover, Johnson was also briefly investigated by the State Department for alleged inappropriate comments made concerning race and other sensitive topics, but the claims were ultimately found unsubstantiated.

What is Woody Johnson’s net worth?

Woody Johnson’s net worth is tied not only to his different ventures but to his family wealth. Johnson is the heir of the Johnson & Johnson company and its fortune. In 2017, he stated his net worth to be $4.2 billion in a financial disclosure form published in Bloomberg. This put him among the 500 richest people in the world. He stated that while the majority of his wealth comes from his ownership of the Jets and their stadium MetLife Stadium, he also owns at least 1.56 million shares in Johnson & Johnson which was valued then at over $205 million.

The 2017 report listed over 1100 stocks, bonds, and securities under Johnson’s name, as well as over $50 million in cash. Johnson’s assets are also tied to personal trusts and holding companies. As of 2024, his net worth according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index is $8.78 billion.

