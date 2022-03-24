Is Trello down? Here’s how to check

Trello started experiencing issues in the mid-morning hours of March 24, throwing workplaces that rely on the list-making application into chaos.

As with anything digital, Trello is bound to experience the occasional outage. When that happens, there are a few places you can check for information about problems, report your own issues, and check out a timeline tracking the outage.

How to check Trello’s status

The first and easiest location for information about Trello is the Trello status website. You’ll find it with any quick Google search for “Trello Status.” The site currently notes that “Trello is slow or unavailable,” and notes that Trello’s “engineering team is actively investigating this incident and working to bring Trello back up to speed as quickly as possible.”

Trello Status

The site also contains a handy graph detailing the history of each of Atlassian’s products when it comes to outages. The latest outage is labeled as “major” and remains listed as “unresolved.” Following @TrelloStatus on Twitter will keep users up to date on any changes or crashes within the Trello system.

Investigating: We've noticed that Trello slow or unavailable. This will be present in both the web and mobile apps.



Our engineering team is actively investigating this incident and working to bring Trello back up to speed as quickly … https://t.co/WIMTVHI6xS — TrelloStatus (@TrelloStatus) March 24, 2022

Another option for a slightly more thorough look at Trello outages is downdetector. The website — which specializes in outages exactly like this — tracks outages, allows users to report issues and provides a timeline of problems.

According to downdetector, issues with Trello started right around 10:40am. They are peaking at the moment, but will likely be headed toward resolution soon. The majority of people are experiencing issues with the website itself, according to the site, but a small percentage — 10 percent — are also struggling with the app.

Trello appears to be up and running again for some users as of 11:35am CT.