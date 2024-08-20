Procreate’s stance on generative AI, explained

Recently design programs Photoshop, Illustrator, Canva, and CorelDRAW, have integrated generative AI to make processes more efficient and enhance users’ creativity. However, not everyone is joining the bandwagon, and digital painting art studio Procreate has made its stance clear on the AI war.

There’s been a significant interest in AI over the last few years, and while there are advantages to using it in various applications, many are concerned about its implications for society. In a study, artists were asked about their thoughts on AI and 74 percent believed that using AI-generated artwork is unethical, while 76 percent said that AI-generated content shouldn’t be called art at all.

James Cuda’s statement about generative AI

A new page on Procreate’s website explicitly states “AI is not our future.” The statement also stated that although machine learning has many advantages, it’s not the direction Procreate is heading toward.

“We’re here for the humans. We’re not chasing a technology that is a moral threat to our greatest jewel: human creativity.”

Furthermore, the page lists the company’s stance on other issues important to users, such as copyright and privacy. It states that any artwork created using Procreate will be owned by the user, and they do not have access to the art. Furthermore, they assure users that their activities are never tracked.

Procreate CEO James Cuda also released a statement explaining his firm stance on generative AI. Many Procreate users have been asking whether artificial intelligence features will be added to the app. In a short video posted to X, Cuda said, “I really f***ing hate generative AI.” He said he doesn’t like what AI is doing to the art industry and the artists, and because of that, he will never be integrating AI into any of their products. After all, they developed Procreate for humans to easily create art. Despite not knowing what the future of AI will be, Cuda said that he believes they are taking a step in the right direction.

Users applaud Procreate’s firm stance

The Procreate app was first released for the iPad in 2011, and it remains one of the top apps for the platform with more than 30 million users. Artists — both amateur and professional — commented on Cuda’s video, and the majority applauded Cuda for firmly supporting artists.

Right on guys! We need more voices like this out there from key tool makers, creatives, etc. Human made art is sacred. — Denny Unger @cloudheadgames (@DennyCloudhead) August 20, 2024

Ty ty a thousand times ty for this perspective. AI will never have the SOUL that human artists bring to the table.



Instantly fell in love with #Procreate and use it daily. Cheers! — Johnny Petrol (@ArcanumVase) August 19, 2024

The bold move by Procreate’s CEO has impressed many, and other companies may follow. Ed Newton-Rex, the CEO of Fairly Trained — a non-profit that certifies generative AI companies for fair data practices — took to X and shared his opinion on the matter. “I suspect we’ll see more companies adopt this position. Not just for legal/ethical reasons (though those are big), but also because rejecting gen AI will be a signal of premium quality. In a world of AI-generated slop, platforms that keep themselves slop-free will stand out”.

