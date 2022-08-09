Google, by far the most useful tool online that has made information so easy to grasp for billions of people, has shockingly crashed out of nowhere and we’re heading for a Thunderdome scenario online.

In the later hours of Aug. 8, the world saw true chaos. Every person on Earth searching for cat pictures, erotica, or directions to a local liquor store were shunted by the search engine. Error 500 reared its ugly head onto Google, and the world was not prepared for such a catastrophic issue.

Nobody is quite sure yet why the search engine has crashed, perhaps the A.I. has gained sentience a la Avengers: Age of Ultron and will soon try and drop a small Eastern European country into the Earth for an extinction event. Or this is all a massive scheme by Microsoft to make literally anybody use Bing.

The memes have flowed in quickly, and frankly, you love to see it.

Is @Google really down right now?!? Or is this just a me problem? #googledown pic.twitter.com/jgWWQwjkO2 — Presley Mullinax (@PresleyMullinax) August 9, 2022

everyone in the world running to twitter after using google : pic.twitter.com/c4OzMoCxc1 — Carla Ng (@cnntwlc) August 9, 2022

You really have to wonder how people found out that Google was down before we had several other websites that effectively could work as search engines and news websites. Twitter, today is your day. Bing, just try your best champ.

Had a Google search engine error for the first time ever. The engine was totally down. It's so rare the first thing I did was come to Twitter to see if anything major is going on with the web. Conspiracy theories here we come! #google #error — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerSLO) August 9, 2022

me using twitter as a search engine to check if google is down pic.twitter.com/GjNRoA3WzW — val♥ (@omlitsari) August 9, 2022

Curiously, no other Google services seem to be affected by this with Gmail and YouTube running just fine. We’ll let the conspiracy theorists run rampant, and welcome the most ridiculous reasons it could be down.

Shall we all reconvene on PictoChat in the meanwhile to discuss and learn?

Google's down, you all know where to find me! pic.twitter.com/G4KwuG793C — the one obsessed panty and stocking at the moment (@RukoTheWonder) August 9, 2022

Google will undoubtedly be back up and running soon, with their team of talented monkeys at typewriters probably sorting the issue out.