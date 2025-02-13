26-year-old Alabama mother charged with murdering her 4-month-old son

Jamesia Brichae Pruitt, 26, of Lanett, AL, was arrested on Wed. Feb. 12 in connection to the death of Pruitt’s son, 4-month-old Nehemiah Pruitt, in late January. Little has been officially reported about what happened to the boy, but unconfirmed social media response to the news of Jamesia’s arrest suggests controversy.

On Jan. 25, emergency first responders were called to Jamesia’s home at the Old Jackson Heights Housing Project in Lanett, AL, about 80 miles east of Montgomery, amid reports that Nehemiah had suffered a seizure. According to Lanett police, the child’s condition was assessed at the East Alabama Medical Center and then flown to the Children’s of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, where Nehemiah was pronounced dead four days later.

At that time, Lanett police said the circumstances of Nehemiah’s death were under investigation, pending an autopsy. Lanett PD asked for anyone with information regarding the boy’s death to contact local authorities, suggesting foul play was suspected, though that was never said.

Jamesia’s arrest

via YRN JP/Facebook

In a Feb. 12 update, Lanett police announced Jamesia had been arrested for allegedly killing her son. However, the Lanett PD provided no details about what led to Jamesia’s arrest and said the investigation was ongoing. Notably, Lanett PD states in their update that Nehemiah “succumbed to his injuries” when they earlier said he’d had a seizure.

Many questions remain about what happened to Nehemiah and what led law enforcement to believe Jamesia could be responsible. However, the social media response to the announcement that Jamesia had been arrested suggests more information could be forthcoming.

A Facebook profile “Yrn JP” who claims to Jamesia’s brother wrote in a comment, “Type of picture they trying to paint on my sister Nate and that fredrika girl did some to that baby and framed my sister for it but watch how god works.” At the same time, another woman, who says Jamesia is her sister shared the following,

via Kyra Pruitt/Facebook

Finally, someone added, “That’s way too quick to make assumptions lanett PD…. Within a 2 week time frame and you saying it was a seizure reason for call… you don’t have autopsy report that quick I definitely feel your writing a false narrative.”

It’s unclear when Jamesia is expected to appear in court, and at this writing, her warrant was unavailable, which would offer insight into what led to her arrest. She has not yet entered a plea, and it’s also unclear if she has legal representation. Nehemiah’s tragic death and Jamesia’s arrest are developing stories. We’ll keep you updated.

