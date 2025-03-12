7 men arrested after allegedly SA’ing their daughters and posting about it online

This article contains accounts of sex crimes against children, please take care while reading.

If you needed proof beyond our decaying capitalist wasteland that we are experiencing the worst timeline, look no further. Seven men from Japan between the ages of 30 and 50 are being detained for sexual crimes ranging from sexual assault to possession of child pornography — and more than half of them are related to their victims.

The story is still developing, but the information we learn about this true crime is frustrating to say the least and revolting enough to make you say, “That’s plenty of humanity for today, thanks.”

Per The Independent, Japanese police have arrested seven men in the Aichi Prefecture accused of raping their minor daughters and sharing the abuse online. The accused men were caught sharing images of their underaged wards — who range between the ages of six and 14 years — and bragging about the abuse in an online chatroom.

Four of the men stand accused of raping their biological or foster daughters. The group shared stories on how they had “trained” the girls, starting as young as three years old, and posted the videos to their group chat. Three other men from the online group have also been arrested for owning the “obscene images of child abuse” and for violation of laws pertaining to sexual exploitation of children, according to reporting by the Mainichi Shimbun.

According to The Japanese Daily, the chatroom has been operating for around a year. After meeting online in December 2023, the men started sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos. Police discovered the chatroom after a member raped a minor in November 2024. Authorities believe the men involved regularly abused their daughters, and fear they may have done the same to other children as well.

Police are still looking for possible past members. The gut-wrenching case comes on the heels of concerns over an increase in the abuse of minors. The Japanese police force alerted a record high 122,806 suspected abuse victims in 2023, and one survey revealed that one in 14 Japanese women have experienced forced intercourse. While the Japanese police tout an impressive 97 percent solve rate for sexual assault crimes, it’s estimated that only 5-10% of rape victims come forward.

In July 2023, Japan revised its penal code to change the legal definition of rape from “forcible sex” to “non-consensual sexual intercourse,” removing a clause that mandated that a victim needed to show they had resisted. Until the law changed, prosecutors had to prove that violence or intimidation was involved in the act. If not, they were required to prove if a victim was not able to resist or prove that they had fought back.

Activists in the country have also managed to raise the age of consent from 13 to 16 years of age. After four years of protests known as the Flower Demos, the country pushed through legislation putting Japan’s laws on par with much of the developed world.

