A Montana man’s death has left residents wondering if an axe murderer is on the loose

Dustin Kjersem was found dead in his tent at a remote Montana campsite on Oct. 12 with injuries so severe it was assumed a bear killed him. After an autopsy, though, authorities now say Kjersem was murdered, and residents near Big Sky in southern Montana are wondering if an axe murderer is on the loose.

Recommended Videos

Kjersem, 35, from Belgrade, Montana, was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 10, when he left to camp with a friend at a popular spot deep in the Montana wilderness. Kjersem planned to meet up with a friend the next day, but when he never showed up, that friend searched for him. That friend, who so far has not been identified in the press, found Kjersem’s bloodied dead body inside his tent in such a condition that when he called 911, he said it appeared Kjersem died in a bear attack.

“Multiple chop wounds”

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance on the homicide of Dustin Kjersem, whose body was discovered on Saturday, Oct. 12, in a tent approximately 2.5 miles up Moose Creek Road. Dustin was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 10. pic.twitter.com/i8NJsJEEmF — Gallatin County (@Gallatin_County) October 16, 2024 via Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office/X

However, after an autopsy, Montana authorities said at an Oct. 16 press conference that Kjersem died from “multiple chop wounds,” and experts found no sign of bear activity near Kjersem’s tent. Kjersem’s vehicle and belongings were untouched and his campsite was otherwise undisturbed. Though rare, bear attacks where Kjersem had camped are not unheard of.

Local police don’t know yet what kind of weapon killed Kjersem, but Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said, “We do know it was something hard enough to cause significant damage to the skull as well as some flesh areas of the body.” Springer also said it’s unclear if there was any continued threat to the community. “But we do know that someone was out there who killed someone in a very heinous way,” he said.

Springer then called for anyone in the woods “to remain vigilant. We are working all hours of the day and night to find his killer.” Springer asked residents with any information or trail and game cameras to check their footage and contact the police.

“A skilled tradesman”

“This weekend we lost our brother. Our son. Our uncle. Our best friend. And our dad—in the most unimaginable way,” says Jillian Price. https://t.co/j6keX6bgxm — KTVH (@KTVHNews) October 17, 2024

Kjersem’s sister, Jillian Price, also spoke at the press conference and called her brother a “skilled tradesman” who worked in the valley near where he was killed. “There is someone in our valley that is capable of truly heinous things,” Price added.

“Please, if you were in Moose Creek at any time from Thursday to Saturday, please call and talk. Even if you think you didn’t see anything,” she said. Montana police said they have followed several leads but so far there have been no arrests.

With so much uncertainty surrounding Kjersem’s shocking and mysterious death, unconfirmed online theories have run wild, speculating what may have happened to him and suggesting a madman with an axe might be terrorizing Montana’s forests.

In a Reddit post, a comment claimed to have heard screaming coming from the area close to where Kjersem had been camping. According to the Reddit user, this person was allegedly shouting, “I will be the chosen one,” “I will bring honor to my family,” and “I hold myself to this standard,” but there’s nothing to verify if that’s true.

At the Wednesday press conference, Montana police added, “Even the smallest detail could be crucial to the investigation. Your assistance is invaluable, and all information is greatly appreciated.” Police asked anyone with a tip to call the GCSO Detectives Division at 406-582-2121 or by email at [email protected].

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy