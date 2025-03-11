Alex Jones blames ‘Soros DA’ for InfoWars reporter’s murder in Austin, TX

Austin police have said there are no suspects in the case.

InfoWars reporter Jamie White was murdered in South Austin, TX, according to a statement Alex Jones posted on the InfoWars website. According to Fox 7 Austin, White’s body was found around midnight March 10 with “obvious signs of trauma.” White was treated at a local hospital where he later died.

Austin authorities announced the next day that White was possibly shot and killed when he interrupted a car burglary. The suspects fled the scene, and the day after White died, Austin police said no suspects had been named and no one had been arrested amid the ongoing investigation.

Still, it’s partially George Soros’ fault, Jones says

Jones, meanwhile, wasted no time blaming White’s apparent murder, in part, “to the policies of the Soros Austin, TX D.A. Jose Garza,” according to Jones’ statement on the InfoWars site, which he later shared on X. “We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice,” Jones’ statement added.

George Soros, a billionaire liberal philanthropist, is often targeted in InfoWars and other outlets’ far-right conspiracy theories, and it’s not immediately clear what Jones meant when he said Garza’s Soros “policies” contributed to White’s death.

According to the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, Garza is among other progressive prosecutors elected with funding from Soros-backed organizations. However, Jones and other Soros conspiracy theorists have never proven how Soros’ financial support has affected Garza or other Soros-linked prosecutors’ decision-making.

Garza, a Democrat, is also a former immigration rights activist, but there’s no publicly available information on White’s suspected assailants’ immigration status. Around the same time White died, Garza had also been the subject of controversy when he reportedly missed a legal indictment deadline, which helped a murder suspect bond out of jail.

“We don’t believe it was targeted,” White’s sister said

Jones’ Soros conspiracy-theories aside, White’s sister Kelly Kneale told The Independent, “I don’t believe it was targeted,” of her brother’s murder. White, she said, “was shot by a person or persons trying to break into his car for the second time.” Kneale called it a “tragic accident, but we haven’t heard much else. I hope whoever took his life is caught and brought to justice. My father and I are devastated, to say the least,” she said.

Response to Jones’ Soros implication was mixed when he shared the news online. One comment said, “Well this makes zero sense.. What makes sense is that Texas has twice the gun violence California has because of its lax gun laws, which are historically Republican … but sure spin a Soros narrative to keep that Russian money flowing.”

In a later InfoWars broadcast, Jones called Garza and other Democratic district attorneys and prosecutors “demons” while alleging they have failed to control crime and have aided and abetted criminals.

Jones shared another White tribute on X, along with a video featuring White, which read, “Jamie White 1988 – 2025 American Patriot Remembering Murdered Infowars Journalist, Jamie White. Rest In Peace.”

