Alternative healer faces 15 years in jail after 71-year-old woman died at their ‘slapping therapy workshop’

In a shocking true crime case that’s shaking up the world of alternative healing, Hongchi Xiao, a self-proclaimed therapist, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the tragic death of 71-year-old Danielle Carr-Gomm.

Yet another one of those strangest incidents witnessed in the real world, Xiao’s manslaughter occurred back in October 2016, during one of his controversial “slapping therapy” workshops held at Cleeve House in Wiltshire, U.K. Xiao had been an advocate of this method for over a decade, even authoring a book about it. However, he had no medical training whatsoever. Despite this, he claimed his method could cure a variety of ailments, a claim that ultimately led to devastating consequences.

Slap therapy gone wrong

Danielle Carr-Gomm died in October 2016 while taking part in a therapy event, which saw patients being slapped or slapping themselves repeatedly. https://t.co/nMgQDHbar6 — ITV News (@itvnews) December 6, 2024

Slapping therapy, also known as Paida Lajin, is a practice that involves slapping and stretching the body in the belief that it can expel “poisonous waste.”

Danielle, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 1999, was looking for a different approach to managing her condition. As a vegetarian with a fear of needles, she hoped Xiao’s workshop could provide a solution. She had already attended one of his sessions in Bulgaria a few months earlier and returned to the U.K. event seeking more guidance. What followed was nothing short of a nightmare. By the third day of the workshop, Danielle began vomiting, felt weak, and was in severe pain.

Witnesses described her as “howling” and “delirious,” yet Xiao dismissed her distress, encouraging her to continue the therapy. When she mentioned she had stopped taking her insulin, Xiao reportedly told her, “Well done.” Despite Danielle’s worsening condition — frothing at the mouth and struggling to respond — no medical help was called. Tragically, she passed away on the fourth day of the workshop.

In a horrifyingly similar case, he was prosecuted in Australia following the death of a six-year-old boy. The child’s parents, under Xiao’s influence, had withdrawn his insulin treatment. During his U.K. trial, Xiao defended himself, claiming he never advised participants to stop taking essential medications.

However, prosecutors argued that his teachings and unscientific claims directly encouraged dangerous behavior. In his book, Xiao criticized modern medicine, alleging that doctors are “brainwashed” by drug companies — a belief that seems to have driven his entire practice.

A hefty sentence

BREAKING: Alternative healer Hongchi Xiao has been sentenced to 15 years for the manslaughter of a diabetic 71-year-old woman who stopped taking insulin at one of his "slapping therapy" retreats in 2016.



🔗 https://t.co/qyButXrOWF



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 pic.twitter.com/NryTrQzlFQ — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 6, 2024

At Winchester Crown Court, the judge didn’t mince words. Xiao was labeled a danger to the public, with the judge expressing fears that his belief in slapping therapy remains unwavering. Emphasizing the harm Xiao’s methods could cause to others, the judge stated: “There is a significant risk history will again repeat itself.”

The court’s decision to hand down a 15-year prison sentence sends a strong message about the dangers of unregulated alternative therapies. Xiao’s supporters may still defend him, but this case serves as a wake-up call for anyone tempted to abandon evidence-based medicine for unproven remedies. Danielle’s story is heartbreaking and a stark reminder of the risks involved in turning away from trusted medical treatments. While alternative therapies can sometimes complement traditional care, they should never replace life-saving medications or advice from qualified professionals. If there’s one takeaway from this case, it’s to always, always question the credentials of anyone offering a “miracle cure.”

