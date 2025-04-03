‘Baby Jane Doe’ found dead in New Hampshire pond

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are currently seeking more information regarding the discovery of a deceased baby girl seemingly dumped in a pond.

The child has been named “Baby Jane Doe” on account of her identity being currently unknown to authorities. Jane Doe was discovered in a pond in Pine Island Park on March 27th and the case is being treated as a suspicious death.

The Manchester Police Department have not revealed too much information which makes sense as it’s an ongoing case. The age of Baby Jane has not been confirmed either, although she has been described as a “newborn.”

The department released a statement on Facebook yesterday which provided a small update on the case while also revealing a few details. According to the statement, the deceased baby was discovered after the police received a report of “an object floating in the water, which was later identified as the body of a newborn female.” An autopsy that was performed on Friday and has revealed “relevant information” although additional tests are ongoing.

The update also revealed that the Manchester Police Department had already received “approximately 50 tips,” and “investigators are actively following up on each lead.”

In a press conference also shared on Facebook yesterday, Chief Peter Marr claimed that the Detectives now have a more refined timeline regarding when the child was placed in the water. Marr told reporters that the baby was left in the park “sometime between Tuesday, March 25th, and Thursday, March 27th.”

Comments on the video expressed sadness over the death of the newborn, but many also expressed sympathy for the mother. One person wrote: “If the mother isn’t coming forward, I could only imagine the pressure she is under to remain silent. My heart is broken for both her and the child.” another suggested the baby could have been a stillborn.

Of course, we don’t know what kind of people the parents are yet, so we can’t jump to conclusions. But either way, the death of a baby is a tragic matter.

The police ask the public for information

Now the Manchester Police have called upon any members of the public who may have further information that could prove useful to the case. Specifically, anyone suspicious that may have been spotted dropping something into the pond.

“We are looking for information from anyone who might have seen someone discarding an object into the water at Pine Island Park between Tuesday, March 25th and Thursday, March 27th. As we previously requested, we would also like to see any photographs or videos taken at Pine Island Park or Pine Island Pond during that time.”

Chief Marr also requested information about anyone who was pregnant around that time but is no longer pregnant and does not have a newborn. There is also a $25,000 reward to anyone who has information that explains what happened to Jane Doe.

Marr called upon people who don’t have information too, asking them to help by sharing the case on social media, “the more we share it, the more we get it out there, the better outcome we’ll have.”

