Belgium judge refuses to punish medical student gulity of rape because he will be a ‘talented’ gynaecologist

Warning: The article details the court hearing of a sexual assault case.

Whenever a woman is sexually assaulted, the so-called society jumps on the chance to question her integrity, what she was wearing when she was raped, did she provoke the attack, and a gazillion other insulting queries before talking into account that she did not give her consent, which is enough. But since this injustice isn’t enough, now a rapist can apparently walk free if he is “young and talented.”

A court in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven, Belgium has passed its judgement on a convicted 24-year-old medical student who was found guilty of rape. The verdict? His offence is “unacceptable,” but the judge didn’t have the heart to sentence him to jail time because then, this “talented” abuser wouldn’t get the chance to become a gynaecologist if he had a criminal record.

Somehow, it didn’t matter to the judge, who is reportedly a woman, that the fellow student he violated also had her future ahead of her, a life she will now lead with the trauma of what she suffered and how she was refused justice because her perpetrator was “young.”

The rape took place on Nov. 8, 2023 during a Halloween party which the victim attended with her friends. At the bar, she suddenly became too incapacitated to stand on her own – if she was drugged, it is not clear – and that’s when her fellow medical student came forward, pretending to help.

He claimed that she reached out to him first, asking about the address of a night shop. He offered to walk her there, but instead, took her to his room and had raped her, though he alleges that he got the impression that she had given him her consent in that drunken state. As the prosecution argued, he took advantage of her condition by faking to be a good samaritan.

“He claimed that he had protected the female student by taking her with him, but then engaged in sex acts with her.”

While the prosecution asked for a three-year suspended sentence, the defence implored that he should be punished at all as it would forever tarnish his reputation, making it next to impossible to build a career. And the judge agreed.

“It is undeniable that he passed the line of what is permissible. The man showed a lack of respect for the victim’s physical, psychological, and sexual boundaries. However, he is still young and has no criminal record. He is also a talented and committed person both in his professional and private live. By finding him guilty but not punishing him, he will be made to feel guilty and the chance of him reoffending will be prevented, without socially impairing the man”.

So, he physically, mentally, and emotionally harmed another person, violated their dignity, bypassed their right to refuse his advances, and yet, not only has his name been hidden from the Belgium media, his only punishments is that if he rapes someone again, then he will be sentenced for his current crime plus the new one.

