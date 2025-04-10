Buffalo, NY ‘Bikers Against Child Abuse’ chapter VP caught with … guess what … explicit child abuse material

And it isn't the first time a BACA member's been busted.

Content warning: This article mentions child abuse. Please take care while reading.

Recommended Videos

New York State Police arrested John C. Todaro, vice president and active member of the Buffalo, New York chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse, on child abuse-related charges on April 9 this year, 2025.

Local and state officials, work in conjunction with Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), founded in 1995, to protect children and offer various forms of assistance. As the name suggests, members often wear “biker attire.”

In April 2025, police arrested Todaro, 49, on charges of promoting and possessing a sexual performance by a child. Investigators allege that he possessed and distributed child sex abuse material (CSAM). Given his role within BACA, authorities noted that Todaro had opportunities to be around children and child victims.

Authorities have not disclosed the specific details of the methods used to detect Todaro’s activities. However, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce Program worked the case. Reports say ICAC investigations typically involve monitoring online platforms for illegal content, tracing digital footprints, and collaborating with various agencies to identify and apprehend individuals involved in the exploitation of children.

Todaro has been arraigned at an Amherst Court and is scheduled to return in May 2025. It’s unclear if he’s obtained legal representation. Buffalo’s WIVB says Todaro is currently free on his own recognizance.

“Such behavior is unacceptable to our organization”

Police said 49-year-old John C. Todaro of Amherst was arrested on Wednesday for possessing and promoting a sexual performance by a child. https://t.co/vAPiV0ESox — 7 News WKBW (@WKBW) April 9, 2025

The Buffalo BACA chapter told USA Today in a statement after Todaro’s arrest, “The reported actions represent a serious breach of the values and mission we uphold. Such behavior is unacceptable to our organization and stands in direct violation of our strict code of conduct.”

The statement added, “Upon learning of the allegations, our leadership took immediate and decisive action to permanently remove the individual from our organization.”

The BACA website says two members — male and female — must be present with a child at all times, and anyone involved in the organization must pass a background check.

This isn’t the first time BACA members have violated the law. Police arrested David Wayne Garvey, a Houston, Texas, BACA member, for CSAM possession. BACA revoked his membership, and Garvey served 20 years in prison.

In 2018, investigators charged married members of the BACA Sam Bass chapter in Round Rock, with child abuse, including indecency with a child, according to CBS News. Then, in 2019, authorities charged Oklahoma BACA member, Richard David West, with lewd or indecent acts or proposals to a child, according to The Independent.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy