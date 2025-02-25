California judge who shot wife of 27 years promises it was an accident

An Orange County, CA superior court judge is on trial for shooting and killing his wife in August 2023. And while the prosecution says Judge Jeffrey Ferguson shot his wife amid an alcohol-fueled argument over his wife’s son from a former marriage, Ferguson and his defense team say it was an accident.

According to the Associated Press, on the day Sheryl Ferguson died, Sheryl and Jeffrey had argued over financial support Jeffrey had sent to Sheryl’s son from a previous marriage. Jeffrey, 72 at the time, was upset that Sheryl’s son had not adequately thanked him for the money. Jeffrey admits the couple had been drinking that evening. At a Mexican restaurant, the increasingly heated argument continued that same night with their other son present, Kevin. Meanwhile, the couple had several more drinks over dinner.

The couple kept fighting when they got home

The prosecution and the defense disagree over what happened next. Ferguson admits that after dinner, he, his wife, and their son returned home and watched Breaking Bad. Ferguson testified at his trial on Monday, Feb. 24 this year, while the couple argued, he made a “finger gun” gesture at his wife, and in response, she said something like, “Why don’t you point a real gun at me?,” CBS News reported.

Ferguson carried a gun in an ankle holster and reportedly had many other firearms in the house. Chided by his wife, he admits he pulled the gun from its holster, but he says he tried to set it down to “defuse” the situation. But in combination with his weight at the time and poor health, including mobility issues in his shoulder, he says he accidentally pulled the trigger. Prosecutors allege it was intentional.

Jeffrey told the jury, “I reached out to send the gun down.” He said he could not reach the table with my elbow bent and his arm failed. “I got a shooting pain and I reflexively grabbed it. I didn’t want it to hit the floor. My finger must have hit the trigger,” the judge said.

Cheryl was 65 when she died, and Cheryl and Jeffrey’s son, Kevin, was there when his mother the shooting happened. Philip tackled his father, telling him to drop the gun, which Jeffrey did. Jeffrey then went outside and called 911. Jeffrey admitted to colleagues and the authorities that he shot and killed his wife. Once in custody, Jeffrey reportedly even said, “I killed her. I did it.“

But according to Jeffrey’s defense attorney in court Monday, Jeffrey also said, “I didn’t mean to kill her.” But, according to the prosecution, Jeffrey, who owns several firearms, had gun safety training and had even taught his children how to handle weapons properly, casting doubt on Jeffrey’s claim it was an accident.

Ferguson’s alcohol abuse

One issue that may sway the jury is how much Jeffrey and Cheryl drank, both the night Cheryl died and on an average evening. The jury also heard evidence that the couple argued regularly. Jeffrey told the court he was likely an alcoholic, drank fairly heavily, and even kept a bottle of alcohol near his desk at work. Those close to the couple said their fights were often loud but never violent.

Jeffrey was arrested in 2023 and released on $1 million bail, but he lied about drinking alcohol, which violated the conditions of the bail. He was rearrested but freed again on $2 million bail. He currently faces felony murder and other charges related to his wife’s death. Jeffrey pleaded not guilty. Since Ferguson is a judge, his trial is held in Los Angeles to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

