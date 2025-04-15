CEO of helicopter sightseeing company fires director after New York crash that claimed 6 lives

A deadly helicopter crash in the Hudson River last week killed six people. This led to the immediate shutdown of New York Helicopter Tours and caused controversy over how the company responded after the accident. The crash happened on Thursday, April 10, 2025, and involved a sightseeing helicopter carrying a family of five tourists from Spain and the pilot.

The victims were Agustín Escobar, 49; his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal; and their three children: two boys, ages four and 11, and a daughter who would have turned nine on the day of the crash. The pilot, 36-year-old Seankese Johnson, a former Navy SEAL, also died. The family was visiting New York City to celebrate Camprubí Montal’s 40th birthday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) acted quickly, ordering New York Helicopter Tours to stop all flights on Monday, April 14, 2025, per live5news. This decision came after it was revealed that the company’s Director of Operations, Jason Costello, was fired by CEO Michael Roth just minutes after Costello agreed to voluntarily pause flights while the crash was investigated.

The FAA is questioning the CEO’s decision to fire a director

The FAA’s letter said the CEO’s actions raised major safety concerns. It is uncommon to fire someone who is following the orders of the law after a major disaster. The FAA suggested that Costello was punished for putting safety ahead of keeping the business running. Since the company no longer had a required Director of Operations, the FAA had even more reason to ground them.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is also investigating the crash. Divers have recovered important parts of the helicopter from the river, including the main rotor and tail rotor systems, which could help determine what went wrong. However, the investigation is facing challenges because the helicopter didn’t have flight data recorders or any other recording devices. The NTSB noted that the helicopter’s last major inspection was on March 1, and it had flown seven tour flights before the crash.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The X post said, “The FAA has issued an emergency order grounding New York Helicopter Charter, Inc., which operated the Bell 206 helicopter that crashed Thursday in the Hudson River. The FAA is taking this action in part because after the company’s director of operations voluntarily shut down flights, he was fired.”

This tragedy has brought back an old debate about safety rules for helicopter tour companies in New York City. As reported by CBS, Senator Chuck Schumer has been a strong critic, pointing out past safety issues with these companies and accusing them of using legal loopholes to avoid stricter rules. Schumer mentioned that many tour operators follow Part 91 regulations, which are meant for private flights, instead of the tougher Part 135 rules for commercial flights.

He also called for more surprise safety inspections at helicopter tour companies. Another issue is the 25-mile exemption, which allows flights starting and ending within 25 miles to operate under looser rules—something critics say shouldn’t apply to commercial tours. Michael Roth, the CEO of New York Helicopter Tours, hasn’t responded to questions about the FAA’s order or Senator Schumer’s criticisms.

