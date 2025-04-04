Convicted Wisconsin murderer Taylor Schabusiness attacks lawyer in court, denies she assaulted a police sergeant

Taylor Schabusiness, serving a life sentence for the gruesome murder and dismemberment of her boyfriend, Shad Tyrion, in Green Bay, WI, tackled a lawyer in court Friday, April 4, while facing charges she assaulted a police sergeant at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution. Schabusiness pleaded not guilty to the sergeant attack.

According to a criminal complaint viewed by Green Bay’s Fox 11 News, in July last year, Schabusiness fell at Taycheedah, and a staple lodged in her arm. Reportedly, the sergeant, identified only as a “VICTIM” in the complaint, escorted Schabusiness to the medical facility when the alleged attack happened. The nurse who tried to treat Schabusiness’ injury also witnessed the attack.

According to the complaint, the nurse warned Schabusiness the procedure might hurt, and as she tried to remove the staple from Schabusiness’ arm with tweezers, “[Schabusiness] grabbed her arm and pushed WITNESS out of the way. Taylor then lunged out of the chair.”

The sergeant in the room then tried to intervene. The complaint adds, “VICTIM said Taylor continued to struggle with the tray that the nurse had. VICTIM had said earlier that her head was hit but was not concussed, that she had bruised ribs, and pointed to her arm saying that it hurt.”

The April 2025 court room attack

WATCH: #TaylorSchabusiness attended a hearing on Friday, where she was seen quickly getting up and attempting to attack her attorney. Police swiftly tackled Schabusiness to the ground as the hearing was abruptly halted. pic.twitter.com/CjE7KOmskP — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 4, 2025

Schabusiness appeared in court Friday, April 4 for a preliminary hearing on the sergeant assault charges. Fox 11 News says Schabusiness attacked her attorney in court before she was subdued.

The hearing was adjourned for 45 minutes before it resumed with Schabusiness appearing via video from jail. She pleaded not guilty. It’s not immediately clear if Schabusiness’ lawyer sustained any injuries.

In February 2022, Schabusiness was accused of strangling Thyrion during a sexual encounter, and then mutilating and dismembering his body. She left parts of his body in various places, including a bucket in the basement of his mother’s home.

Lawyers at her trial discussed her mental state, meth use, and whether she was legally sane at the time of the crime. Schabusiness, who pleaded not guilty because of insanity, was convicted in July 2023 and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Schabusiness has a history of violence in court. Just before a court hearing on February 14, 2023, Schabusiness lunged at her attorney, Quinn Jolly, during the proceedings. A Brown County female sheriff’s deputy intervened to restrain her.

Schabusiness became physically aggressive, knocking the sergeant to the ground and choking her. Additional deputies rushed in to restrain Schabusiness, and the courtroom was cleared for safety.

