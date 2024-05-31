‘Dancing for the Devil’: What happened to Miranda Wilking?

In 2022, Miranda Wilking‘s family alleged in an Instagram Live that Wilking got involved in a cult when she signed with 7M Films, ostensibly a talent agency representing dancers with large social media followings.

Before she signed with 7M Films, Wilking — now Miranda Derrick — shared footage of her dancing with her sister, Melanie Wilking, in a group called the Wilking Sisters. But around 2021, Miranda and her husband, dancer James “BDash” Derrick, joined 7M, and Miranda stopped working with Melanie and cut off all contact with her family.

Miranda’s family said that 7M Films, co-founded by Robert Shinn, the man behind Shekinah Church in Los Angeles, forced internet-famous dancers who signed with the company “to die” to their families and their former lives to save them in the afterlife. Many dancers also sign NDAs and live in Shinn-owned properties. And while 7M does help get the dancers gigs, the Shinns take a significant portion of their earnings.

“Miranda is a part of a religious group, and she’s not allowed to speak to us,” Melanie said in the Wilking family Instagram live. Miranda and other 7M dancers are “not in control of their lives,” she said. Those disturbing claims, as well as other accusations of sexual abuse by Robert Shinn, are now supported by former 7M dancers, as covered in the Netflix docuseries, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult. Here’s an update on what happened to Miranda Derrick since her family made those shocking allegations.

Is Miranda Derrick still a part of 7M?

Since the Wilking family’s 2022 Instagram Live, Miranda Derrick and her husband, BDash have denied that 7M is a cult, and continue to work with the company. The Derricks have called Miranda’s disagreement with her family a personal matter. “I go to church and I have faith in God. If one day I wish to pursue my faith elsewhere, I will and feel completely free to do that,” Miranda told The Cut, in 2022, of the alleged 7M Dance Cult and the Shekinah Church. Meanwhile, 7M said in an Instagram statement that 7M and Shekinah are separate entities.

Facing lawsuits and with cult allegations in the press, Robert Shinn recanted his “no contact” policy with dancers and their families. And since then, the Wilking family has reportedly patched things up, although they don’t discuss Shinn or the company. The Derricks still maintain a large social media audience, credit 7M for filming their dance routines, and they appeared together in Jake Gyllenhaal’s 2024 Road House Prime remake.

Meanwhile, Miranda attended her sister’s wedding that year and posted an Instagram tribute to her mom on Mother’s Day. However, with the limited contact they now have with her, the Wilking family still questions Miranda’s sincere wish to make amends.

