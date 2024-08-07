‘Face to Face with Scott Peterson’ release date, trailer, where to stream, and more

It’s been 20 years since Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn son. While many believe justice has been served, many still assert that Peterson was wrongfully convicted.

Laci, who was eight months pregnant, went missing from her home in Modesto, California, on Christmas Eve 2002. Laci and the baby’s remains were found on the shores of San Francisco Bay a year later, and in 2004, Peterson was convicted of killing them. He was given a death sentence, but it was commuted to life in prison without parole in 2020.

Peterson has maintained his claim of innocence throughout the years, and the Los Angeles Innocence Project picked up his case in January 2024. The organization is a non-profit with the mission of exonerating wrongfully convicted individuals through DNA testing. For the first time since his conviction, Peterson is now speaking about the case in a documentary series.

What will the documentary be about?

Those who have been following the case will get a better understanding of what has been happening to Peterson since he went to prison. The documentary, Face to Face with Scott Peterson, includes conversations between executive producer and director Shareen Anderson and Peterson via video calls. Other people involved and close to the case, including Peterson’s sister-in-law, the lead detective, and Peterson’s former defense attorney were also interviewed.

There have been several TV specials and documentaries about the Laci Peterson case since the beginning, but this is the first one released since the Innocence Project took on his case. Face to Face with Scott Peterson is a three-part series that will premiere exclusively on Peacock on Aug. 20, 2024.

