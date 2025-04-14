Florida ‘curio’ shop owner accused of buying and selling real human remains on Facebook Marketplace

Her business partner says they didn't know it was a crime.

Florida police recently arrested a 52-year-old Orange City woman who allegedly bought and sold human bones on Facebook Marketplace, through her “curio” store Wicked Wonderland. Authorities charged the woman with trading in human tissue, a crime in Florida. Her business partner told police the store has bought and sold human bones for years, and that she did not know it was illegal to do so.

Multiple reports have stated that Wicked Wonderland, co-founded by ​52-year-old Kymberlee Schopper from Deltona, Florida, and her daughter, Ashley Lelesi, operated both as a physical location and an online store. The business advertised and sold various human bones, including skull fragments, ribs, vertebrae, and partial skulls, with prices ranging from $35 to $600.

Authorities were tipped off about human bones sold on Facebook Marketplace in December 2023. Schopper claimed the bones were educational models and believed their sale was legal under state law. She could not provide documentation to support this claim during the investigation.

Experts say the bones are likely achaeoglogical

Experts analyzing the confiscated remains determined that some were likely archaeological. One skull fragment is estimated to be over 100 years old and another possibly more than 500 years old.

The list of human bones Schopper is accused of selling includes two human skull fragments and a human clavicle and scapula for $90 each; a human rib and a human vertebrae for $35; and a partial human skull for $600.

According to Schopper’s arrest warrant, viewed by Fox 35 Orlando, “She confirmed that the store had multiple human bone fragments, all purchased from private sellers, and mentioned she has documentation for these transactions but could not provide it at that moment. She described the bones as genuine human remains and delicate in nature.”

After her April 10, 2025 arrest, Schopper was released from Volusia County Jail the next day on a $7,500 bond. The case remains under investigation, and additional charges may be forthcoming.​ Schopper’s business partner, her daughter, may also face charges.

Reportedly, Wicked Wonderland remains open, though it has alerted customers their hours may vary. Orange City Police Capt. Sherif El-Shami told The Daytona Beach News-Journal about the investigation: “It’s not every day that you find real human bones online. Yes, it is illegal to sell human remains in Florida. I am just glad it has come to an end.”

On the appeal of buying human bones, Aaron Surtees, psychologist and founder of City Hypnosis, told Newsweek, “Why someone decides to sell body parts is down to the individual—selling body parts on the black market is big business and completely unethical but mainly done for financial gain.”

Surtees added, “Whether or not this keeps the buyer’s urge for killing at bay is out for debate, but it could be a less harmful outlet for murder due to the collector being a perpetrator and not knowing that this is immoral and unhealthy.”

