Florida man arrested after two severed cat heads discovered on a mailbox

Robert James Luther III was arrested recently after a Bonita Springs, FL resident found two severed cat heads in a box on top of their mailbox and called the police. Investigators found probable cause that Luther was responsible. Luther was arrested days later and charged with animal cruelty, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Among other evidence, license plate readers and other “state of the art” technology helped Florida police declare Luther a suspect in the case. After he was arrested, investigators also found cell phone video on his phone, showing him with the cat heads and other references to what he’d done.

Lee County officials say they found Luther fishing in the area near where the cat heads were found in the days after the attack. Luther refused to answer questions and invoked his rights.

“Heinous violent acts” toward animals are unacceptable, Lee County law enforcement said

In a statement announcing Luther’s arrest, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said, “Heinous violent acts, especially toward innocent animals, is beyond unacceptable and any offender will face severe consequences to the fullest extent of the law.” It’s not immediately clear if Luther had any connection to the homeowner where the cat-heads were found, or if the homeowner owned the cats who died.

“The combined efforts of multiple units ensured this sick individual got locked behind bars before he could hurt anyone else,” Marceno’s statement added.

Sheriff Marceno is an animal advocate

Luther may have picked the wrong jurisdiction to do what he is accused of doing because Sheriff Marceno is a noted animal advocate with a long history of pursuing animal abuse cases to the fullest extent of the law. In 2020, Sheriff Marceno formed the Animal Cruelty Task Force to “combat Animal Abuse within Lee County,” according to the task force’s website.

Among other examples, two years ago, Marceno adopted an abused dog, after surveillance video caught the dog’s former owner abusing the animal at a gas station. “It’s important to understand that we take a zero-tolerance stance for animal abuse. And today we prevailed,” Marceno said at the time, according to Florida news outlet The News-Press.

Around that same time, Marceno said in a social media statement observing Animal Cruelty Prevention month each April.

“I strive to protect innocent animals who cannot protect themselves,” Marceno said in the post. “I pride myself on putting irresonsible animal owners behind bars,” he added.

It’s unclear when Luther is expected to appear in court or what motivated the attack against the two cats. It’s also unclear if he has legal representation or what he might plead. Multiple reports state he has a lengthy criminal record.

