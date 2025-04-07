Florida woman cuffed after gettin’ frisky in a historic cemetery

Police recently arrested a 46-year-old Florida woman after she and another man were caught engaging in sexual activity on an unmarked grave at a historic cemetery near Bushnell, FL, about 50 miles east of Orlando.

The woman arrested, Stephanie Wegman‘s charges stem from drug possession, not her interesting choice for a hookup location. Still, we found the circumstances of Wegman’s arrest intriguing: “Cuffed while cuffing among corpses?”

Stephanie Wegman, 46, is facing a myriad of drug charges following her tryst on March 27 inside the Wild Cow Cemetery pic.twitter.com/cH3HicSRYb — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) April 7, 2025

According to reports, it all happened on March 27 this year, 2025, when a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper W.R. Kelly discovered Wegman, who reports say is married to another man, and Brown engaging in sexual activity on an unmarked grave at Wild Cow Prairie Cemetery.

The cemetery opened in the 1850s. It is on the National Register of Historic Places in 2021, and the gate was locked at the time.

Upon approaching the couple, troopers observed a white Nissan with its windows down near the cemetery entrance. A K9 unit alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, leading to a search that allegedly uncovered methamphetamine, Xanax, and Oxycodone.

Authorities arrested Wegman and charged her with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of trafficking Oxycodone. They booked her into the Sumter County Detention Center without bond. Her arraignment is May 12.

According to court records, authorities arrested Wegman three weeks prior on drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. She has applied for indigent status and does not currently have legal representation.

Wegman’s alleged lover also has a criminal record

Authorities reportedly took the man in the tryst, 38-year-old Joseph Luke Brown, to a local hospital with a “preexisting leg injury” — that sounds hot. According to People, authorities are pursuing a warrant for his arrest. So far, authorities have not charged him with any crime.

Reports say Brown has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for burglary, grand larceny, battery, domestic violence, larceny, reckless driving, methamphetamine possession, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In 2019, a Florida judge described him as a “habitual felony offender.”

Wegman and Brown could be busted for their alleged boneyard booty call, too. Engaging in sexual acts in public can lead to charges of indecent exposure or lewd and lascivious exhibition, depending on the specific circumstances.

Florida law prohibits individuals from exposing sexual organs in public or on private premises where others can see them from public view, in a vulgar or indecent manner. It also prohibits being naked in public except in designated areas.

Wegman and Brown would likely face a misdemeanor charge for cops catching them in the act. Penalties could include up to one year in jail, 12 months of probation, or as much as a $1,000 fine.

