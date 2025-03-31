Former Mississippi funeral director turns storage unit into ‘casket warehouse,’ police allege

Three sets of human remains were found recently inside caskets at a Greenville, MS, storage unit that belonged to Albert Creath, 31, a former funeral home director who had lost his license and business. Mississippi police now allege Creath continued to use the storage unit to store human remains while he continued to host funerals and burials for money.

According to The Delta News, Greenville police say the remains may have been reported during an attempted burglary.

Washington County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Billy Barber told the outlet, “Deputies had actually been to that particular storage because they had reported some burglaries, so there’s a chance the burglars could’ve actually ran upon it, but we don’t know.” At that time, Barber provided no further details.

According to the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger, after the remains were uncovered, Creath was arrested and charged with improper desecration of corpses, but more charges could come amid the ongoing investigation. Few details have so far been reported as to when or how Creath lost his business, Creath Memorial Services.

Referring to Creath, Chief Deputy Barber added, “This is an isolated incident from somebody just not doing what they were initially assigned to do with these corpses.” It’s not immediately clear if the identities of the three bodies discovered have been determined.

“The hallmark of professional services”

Creath used TikTok to promote his former business using the name “FuneralHomeCEO” even after the business closed, and several posts show Creath storing caskets in the storage unit. In a post from September last year, Creath showed the inside of the storage unit with caskets visible. Creath captioned the post, “My 2nd home” and “Casket Warehouse.”

Other posts had pictures of human remains inside caskets with emojis over their faces, and TikTok had labeled several FuneralHomeCEO posts “sensitive” content. Also on TikTok, Creath his business has the “the hallmark of professional services.”

After Creath’s arrest, Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons said in a statement, “The discovery of human remains in a storage unit in our city is deeply disturbing and raises serious concerns that demand a thorough investigation. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who may be affected by this tragic situation.”

Simmons added in part, “Greenville is a community that values dignity, respect, and the rule of law. We will not tolerate any actions that violate those principles. I understand an arrest has been made but I also urge others with information to come forward and assist authorities in their investigation.”

